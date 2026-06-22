The Beautiful Game And Its Beautiful People: Capturing FIFA World Cup Fans, In Their Joy And Pain, Unfiltered

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is well and truly live now, and it has turned host cities from Vancouver to Mexico City into giant parties. Millions of fans fill stadiums with an explosion of colour to witness this carnival, in both joy and heartbreak. For every fan dancing in the streets, others are weeping in quiet corners, clutching their flags in grief as their Cup dream dies. Yet, this beautiful game has no barrier; it connects everyone. These striking photos capture the pure magic, the passion, and the artistic creativity of the fans. Old and young, supporters from every corner of the globe show pride in what they represent, rooting for their teams and beloved players. Wearing wild costumes and in body paint, they wave banners and flags. Rivals become friends amid wins and defeats. Football is much more than just a game -- it's a universal language that brings the whole world together, and this expanded 48-team tournament is already an unforgettable carnival of hope and love for many.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
World Cup fans flood stadiums and fan zones with dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags
1/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-South Africa fan
A South Africa fan in the stands shoots pictures before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-fan of Switzerland
A fan of Switzerland holds a replica of a World Cup trophy ahead the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Bosnia in Inglewood, Calif, near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-mexico fan
A mexico fan reacts ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-USA football fan
A fan waits for the start of the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-US fan
US fan reacts during the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ted S. Warren
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Haiti fan
A Haiti fan, wrapped in national flag, looks on prior to the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Scotland fan
A young Scotland fan reacts ahead of the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Friday, June 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Turkey fan
A fan looks on before the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eakin Howard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Netherlands fan
A Netherlands fan, wearing a shirt with the name of former Dutch soccer star Ruud Gullit, takes a selfie on the stands before the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden in Houston, Saturday, June 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Uruguay fan
An Uruguay fan cheers ahead of the World Cup Group H soccer match between Uruguay and Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, June 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Fans of Belgium
Fans of Belgium cheer prior to the World Cup Group G soccer match between Belgium and Iran in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Sunday, June 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Iranian fan
Iranian fans attend ahead of the World Cup Group G soccer match between Belgium and Iran in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Sunday, June 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Japan fans
Japan fans cheer prior to the World Cup Group F soccer match against Tunisia in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Saturday, June 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-
A fan looks on before the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eakin Howard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-South Korean fans
South Korean fans react ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-fan of Colombia
A fan of Colombia cheers before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Ghana fans
A fan celebrates after Ghana defeated Panama in a World Cup Group L soccer match, in Toronto, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-fan of Norway
A fan of Norway cheers prior to a World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nathan Denette
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
19/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Norway fan
A Norway fan dons a viking helmet nd flag waiting for the start of the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
20/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Belgium fan
A Belgium fan cheers during a march to the stadium before the World Cup Group G soccer match between Egypt and Belgium in Seattle, Monday, June 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
21/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Egypt fan
An Egypt fan smiles in the stands before the World Cup Group G soccer match between Egypt and Belgium in Seattle, Monday, June 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
22/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Uruguay fan
A fan gathers to watch the World Cup soccer match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, in Montevideo, Uruguay Monday, June 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
23/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Soccer fan
A fan reacts ahead of the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
24/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-fan of New Zealand
A fan of New Zealand performs a haka ahead of the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
25/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-fan of Uruguay
A fan of Uruguay smiles prior to the World Cup Group H soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
26/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Canadian fan
A Canadian fan sits in the stands as he waits for the start of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia in Toronto, Friday, June 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
27/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Ecuador fan
Fans react ahead of the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
28/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-fan of Japan
A fan of Japan holds his country's flag prior to the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
29/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Curacao fans
Curacao fans on the stands wait for the start of the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
30/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-German fan
A German fan holds national flag before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
31/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-United States fan
A United States fan cheers prior to the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
32/32
Fifa World Cup 2026 fans dazzling costumes, facepaint and flags highlights-Colombia supporter
A Colombia supporter reacts ahead of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories