The Beautiful Game And Its Beautiful People: Capturing FIFA World Cup Fans, In Their Joy And Pain, Unfiltered
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is well and truly live now, and it has turned host cities from Vancouver to Mexico City into giant parties. Millions of fans fill stadiums with an explosion of colour to witness this carnival, in both joy and heartbreak. For every fan dancing in the streets, others are weeping in quiet corners, clutching their flags in grief as their Cup dream dies. Yet, this beautiful game has no barrier; it connects everyone. These striking photos capture the pure magic, the passion, and the artistic creativity of the fans. Old and young, supporters from every corner of the globe show pride in what they represent, rooting for their teams and beloved players. Wearing wild costumes and in body paint, they wave banners and flags. Rivals become friends amid wins and defeats. Football is much more than just a game -- it's a universal language that brings the whole world together, and this expanded 48-team tournament is already an unforgettable carnival of hope and love for many.
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