Outlook Explains | Election Commission Changes Form 6: Why New Voters Must Now Declare Parents' Details

Online Form 6 now asks applicants whether they or their parents were part of the last Special Intensive Revision (SIR)
The additional declaration appears only on the ECINET portal, not in the statutory offline version of Form 6
The change comes amid the EC's ongoing electoral roll revision, with fresh applicants required to provide additional details before registering to vote
The Election Commission (EC) has introduced an additional declaration in the online version of Form 6—the application used by first-time voters and others seeking enrolment in the electoral rolls—requiring applicants to disclose whether they or their parents were part of the last Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
According to The Indian Express, the declaration appears only on the ECINET portal and not in the statutory offline version of Form 6 prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules. Although the section is not labelled as mandatory, applicants reportedly cannot proceed with their online application unless they complete it.
The move comes amid the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise, during which more than 5.58 crore names have reportedly been removed from electoral rolls across multiple states and Union Territories.
What Is Form 6?
Form 6 is the Election Commission's application form for fresh voter registration. It is used by Indian citizens who have turned 18, shifted to a new constituency, or are otherwise seeking to have their names included in the electoral roll for the first time.
Applicants can submit Form 6 either online through the ECINET portal or offline using the statutory form prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules.
Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana C Sudarshan Reddy recently clarified that Form 6 is meant for individuals who are not already enrolled as voters. Existing voters participating in the Special Intensive Revision receive separate enumeration forms to verify and update their details.
Why The Election Commission Changed It?
According to The Indian Express, the Election Commission has inserted an additional declaration between Parts J and K of the online Form 6. The declaration is currently visible only in states and Union Territories where the latest Special Intensive Revision has either been completed or is underway. Bihar, where the exercise first began, and Assam, where no SIR is being conducted, are exceptions.
While the declaration is not part of the statutory offline form, online applicants are reportedly unable to submit their application without answering the additional questions.
The EC has not publicly issued a detailed explanation for the change. However, it comes as electoral authorities continue updating voter rolls through the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise.
Why Are Parents' Details Required?
The new declaration asks applicants whether their own names appeared in the last Special Intensive Revision electoral roll. If not, they must indicate whether either of their parents was included in that revision.
If the applicant answers "yes", they are required to provide their parent's Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, constituency and state where the parent is registered as a voter.
The declaration appears intended to help election officials cross-reference family records while processing new voter registrations in states where the Special Intensive Revision is underway. However, the Election Commission has not formally stated the purpose of the additional requirement.
What Is Special Intensive Revision (SIR)?
The Special Intensive Revision is a comprehensive exercise undertaken by the Election Commission to update electoral rolls through house-to-house verification of registered voters.
The exercise is currently being carried out across 16 states and three Union Territories ahead of the qualifying date of October 1, 2026. Officials verify voter details, identify duplicate or ineligible entries, and ensure that eligible citizens remain on the electoral rolls.
According to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy, only voters who submit their enumeration forms during the SIR exercise will appear in the draft electoral rolls. Those whose names are omitted can subsequently apply for fresh enrolment through Form 6.
Who Must Submit The New Declaration?
The additional declaration currently applies only to applicants using the online Form 6 through the ECINET portal in states where the SIR exercise has been completed or is in progress.
Existing registered voters are not required to fill Form 6. Instead, they receive enumeration forms as part of the Special Intensive Revision. Officials have advised voters who have not received these forms to contact election authorities or submit their details online.
Will The New Rule Delay Voter Registration?
The additional declaration has raised questions because it does not appear in the statutory offline Form 6 and reportedly cannot be skipped by online applicants despite not being labelled mandatory.
While the Election Commission has not indicated that the change will delay voter registration, applicants may need additional information—such as a parent's EPIC number or constituency details—before completing the online process.
Election officials have maintained that individuals whose names are not included in the draft electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision will still be able to apply for fresh registration through Form 6 from August 1, ensuring they do not lose their right to vote.