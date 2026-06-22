Sikkim CM Tamang Submits SIR Enumeration Form

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday submitted his enumeration form under the ongoing SIR exercise in his native Soreng district.
Tamang submitted the form in the presence of Block Level Supervisor Jas Bahadur Tamang and Booth Level Officers Semi Hang Limboo and Deepson Tamang, he said in a social media post.
"Today, I successfully submitted my SIR form in the presence of Jas Bahadur Tamang, Block Level Supervisor, and Semi Hang Limboo and Mr Deepson Tamang, Booth Level Officers of Soreng district," he said.
The chief minister urged all eligible citizens to complete and submit their forms within the stipulated timeline to facilitate the completion of the SIR exercise in the state.
"Participating in this process helps ensure that our records remain accurate and strengthens our democratic system," Tamang added.