North Korea Condemns NATO Summit, Says Denuclearisation Should Start With US Allies

Addressing a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea, Kim said the "US and the ROK are pushing forward with the ROK's possession of a nuclear submarine while getting evermore undisguised in their moves towards the reinforcement and modernisation of armed forces in the region," referring to South Korea by the acronym of its official name. According to the KCNA, Kim said such moves were "pushing the situation in the Korean peninsula to the brink of a nuclear war."