Xi To Meet Kim Jong Un In First North Korea Visit Since 2019 Amid Nuclear Expansion Push

The timing also prompted speculation about whether Xi intends to position himself as a mediator between Trump and Kim. Trump met Kim three times during his first term in an ultimately fruitless attempt to dismantle North Korea's nuclear programme, and has repeatedly expressed interest in resuming that diplomacy. During Trump's visit to Beijing last month, the two leaders reaffirmed a "shared goal to denuclearise North Korea," according to a White House readout — though a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson notably declined to directly confirm the agreement, saying Beijing's position maintained "continuity and consistency."