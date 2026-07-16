NPCIL Clarifies Leaked Kudankulam Data Unrelated To Nuclear Security

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Updated on:
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The clarification came after a hacker group claimed to have leaked over 19,000 Kudankulam project files on the dark web.

NPCIL
NPCIL Confirms Malware Attack On Kudankulam Nuclear Facility A Day After Denial Photo: NPCIL
Summary of this article

NPCIL said the alleged data breach did not affect nuclear safety or security systems.

Leaked files reportedly relate to conventional BoP infrastructure, not reactor core systems.

The documents primarily concern Kudankulam Units 3 and 4, still under construction.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) on Wednesday said a reported data breach at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu was limited to conventional Balance of Plant (BoP) systems and did not compromise the facility's nuclear safety or security infrastructure, The Times of India reported.

The clarification came after the hacker group World Leaks allegedly published more than 19,000 files on the dark web, claiming that the documents were linked to the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, according to Reuters.

Ransomware Group Reportedly Leaks Kudankulam Nuclear Plant Blueprints - null
Ransomware Group Reportedly Leaks Kudankulam Nuclear Plant Blueprints

By Outlook News Desk

NPCIL Clarification

NPCIL awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the Common Services–BoP package to Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. in 2018 through a public tender. The organisation provided initial indicative drawings and technical specifications during the bidding phase.

Reliance Infrastructure subsequently prepared detailed engineering designs in consultation with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). NPCIL accepted these designs after a thorough review. The EPC contract scope encompasses the design, purchasing, building and activation of shared service infrastructure.

The organisation informed that these installations mirror conventional setups used in thermal power plants and remain completely disconnected from nuclear security systems. A formal release stated: "NPCIL reiterates that the information claimed to be available in the public domain pertains only to conventional Balance of Plant (BoP) common service facilities and does not relate to any nuclear safety- or nuclear security-related systems or information."

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By Saurabh Sharma

Leaked Document Contents

The leaked database contains blueprints for ventilation and cooling mechanisms, equipment inspection reports and common control room floor layouts. Reuters reviewed the files, which also hold meeting records, insurance policies, vendor proposals and supplier lists.

The documents are dated between 2016 and mid-2025. Reuters could not independently verify their authenticity. The data primarily concerns Units 3 and 4 of the Kudankulam facility.

Both units are currently under construction and are scheduled to become operational by 2027. The leaked cache does not appear to feature designs for the nuclear reactors' core systems. Russia's state-owned Rosatom supplies these critical core components.

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