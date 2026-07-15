Delimitation Dilemma: How Supriya Sule’s Stand Tests NCP’s Strategy Amid North-South Tensions

The party’s primary condition is a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for all states, along with clear written assurances and implementation details. Senior leader Jayant Patil echoed the cautious approach, stating that any major increase in the number of legislators would ultimately depend on the views of Supriya Sule, the other MPs, and Sharad Pawar. The party has stressed that it will take a final decision only after seeing the formal bill and consulting within the INDIA alliance.