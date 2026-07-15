‘Storm In A Teacup’: Supriya Sule Dismisses Reports Of NCP (SP) Backing Delimitation Bill

Supriya Sule rejected reports that NCP (SP) had decided to back delimitation.
She said the party would respond only after receiving the proposed Bill.
Sule indicated a 50 per cent seat formula could merit discussion.
Referring to the row surrounding the Delimitation Bill as "a storm in a teacup", Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday dismissed reports claiming that the party had decided to support the legislation.
Addressing a press conference after meeting NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and senior leaders Jayant Patil and Shashikant Shinde, Sule said the party had not taken any official position as the proposed Bill had not yet been shared with them.
"It is a storm in a teacup. I am not speaking on any bills yet. We do not have the bill in front of us. When we have it, we will respond in 24 hours," she said.
Her remarks came amid reports suggesting that the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) could extend issue-based support to the BJP-led NDA on the proposed Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation legislation during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.
'No Official Statement Has Been Issued'
Rejecting reports based on unnamed sources, Sule said the party had neither authorised anyone to comment nor issued any official statement.
"NCP (SP) has not spoken to any newspaper or TV channel. We have not given any official statement," she said.
She added that her remarks followed consultations with the party leadership.
"I am here after discussions with Jayant Patil, Shashikant Shinde and Sharad Pawar," she said.
Party Open To Studying Bill
While not committing support, Sule said the party would examine the Bill once it is available, particularly if it includes provisions to increase representation across states.
"Give the 50 percent condition on paper, then we will discuss," she said.
She also mentioned attending an all-party meeting convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi were present.
"We'll study the bill when it comes and give our verdict. The women's reservation bill was passed unanimously. Kiren Rijiju called me, Arvind Sawant (Sena UBT) and Asaduddin Owaisi. Amit Shah was also there. They told us that they have also spoken to SP, Congress and DMK. They have a proposal in mind," she said.
'No Question Of Joining NDA'
Amid speculation about a possible shift towards the BJP-led NDA, Sule ruled out any change in the party's political alignment.
"There are several rumours about us. All information is source-driven. Our party is being maligned. There is no question of us going anywhere. We are in INDIA alliance," she said.
Since the previous Parliament session, the NDA has strengthened its position after splits in the Trinamool Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena boosted its numbers. However, the ruling alliance still falls short of the two-thirds majority required to secure the passage of a Constitutional Amendment Bill in the House.