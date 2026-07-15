‘I Will Be With You’: Vijay Urges Public To Stand Up Against Corruption

Vijay asked citizens to reject bribe demands and assured government support.
He blamed inadequate policing for the Karur stampede.
A memorial will be built to honour those killed in the tragedy.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday issued a strong warning against corruption, telling people not to pay bribes and assuring them that his government would not tolerate anyone abusing public office.
Addressing a public rally in Karur, Vijay urged citizens to stand up to corruption and promised government support if they faced pressure from officials demanding illegal payments.
"When someone asks you for a bribe, tell them directly that you won’t give it. I will be with you. Even after that if someone forces you, tell them that our son, our brother, our Vijay is the one ruling this state. Tell them very strongly," he said, drawing loud applause from the gathering.
He added, "When you are with me, not a single person involved in corruption, taking bribes or misusing power will be able to continue such acts."
The Karur meeting marked Vijay's first visit to the district since the 2025 stampede at a pre-election rally that claimed more than 41 lives.
DMK Hits Back
DMK leader TKS Elangovan accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of facing corruption allegations within its own ranks.
Elangovan said a lawyer from Vijay's own party had approached the court alleging that a senior TVK leader and the party's general secretary accepted bribes ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹20 lakh in exchange for appointing party lawyers.
"We didn't make these allegations; a lawyer from their own party went to court. If you ask Vijay about this, he might have an answer," Elangovan said, news agency PTI reported.
Vijay Questions Police Over Karur Stampede
Vijay also spoke about the deadly stampede that occurred during his 2025 rally in Karur, expressing grief over the loss of lives while questioning the role of the police in crowd management.
He said the police never warned him about the possibility of the crowd becoming unmanageable before the event.
"After finishing the Namakkal meeting, when we were coming to Karur, couldn't the Karur police have alerted us? They could have cancelled the meeting if they felt the crowd could not be controlled. They had every right to do so. Instead, they brought us to the venue. I believed them completely and even thanked the police officers that day. I never imagined such a tragedy would happen," Vijay said.
He further questioned the handling of security arrangements.
"Who is responsible for all this? Who gave the orders? People, I ask you, was adequate police protection provided for such a huge crowd?" he asked.
"If my picture appeared on television, children would smile and call me Vijay uncle. We lost those innocent children who were like God. Even while I was grieving, people mocked me and blamed me, asking why I had run away and hidden," he said.
Memorial And Jobs For Victims' Families
The chief minister announced that the TVK would build a memorial in Karur in memory of those who died in the stampede, saying it would honour the victims and ensure such incidents are never forgotten or politicised.
He also distributed compassionate appointment orders to members of 31 affected families.
According to PTI, the appointments include posts such as junior assistant, office assistant and night watchman across departments including school education, revenue, rural development, urban affairs, police, registration, town panchayats and the Karur collectorate.