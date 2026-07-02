Outlook Explains | Who Are The People In Vijay's Inner Circle And Why Are They Under Scrutiny?

DMK alleges Vijay’s aides attended confidential government meetings without public disclosure of authorisation.
TVK says Vishnu Reddy and John Arokiasamy were formally authorised through government orders.
The controversy has widened into scrutiny of Vijay’s wider circle of advisers and appointees.
Questions over the role of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's closest associates have become one of the first political controversies confronting the TVK government. At the centre of the debate are allegations by the DMK that two of Vijay's trusted aides attended Cabinet meetings and other confidential government reviews. While the TVK insists both men were authorised to do so, the government has not publicly released the orders it says empowered them.
The controversy has since widened beyond the two individuals. Appointments from Vijay's professional circle and reports of informal advisers feeding advice, inputs and political evaluation into the Chief Minister's advisory structure have prompted questions over who exercises influence around the Chief Minister and whether those roles have been formally disclosed. The TVK maintains there has been no irregularity, while the Opposition argues greater transparency is needed.
Who is Vishnu Reddy?
Vishnu Reddy is one of Vijay's closest aides and was among those who helped him during his rise in Tamil Nadu politics. He is one of the two individuals named in the DMK's complaint alleging participation in Cabinet meetings, official reviews and other confidential meetings chaired by the Chief Minister.
DMK MP P Wilson also questioned Reddy's presence in meetings where confidential documents were circulated, asking in what capacity he attended if he was not a government servant. Wilson further alleged that Reddy had been allotted a chamber near the Chief Minister's office.
The TVK has said the allegation is misplaced, maintaining that government orders authorise both Reddy and Jhon Arokiasamy to attend critical meetings. "Just that the details may not be celebrated in the public domain, but they are not private persons anymore," said a leader quoted by The Indian Express.
Who is Jhon Arokiasamy?
Jhon Arokiasamy is Vijay's political strategist and helped Vijay during his rise in state politics. Like Reddy, he is named in the DMK's complaint over his alleged participation in Cabinet meetings and other confidential government discussions.
Separately, The New Indian Express reported that Arokiasamy addressed TVK ministers, MLAs and district secretaries at a consultation meeting at the party's Panaiyur headquarters. During a consultation meeting at the party's Panaiyur headquarters, he said officials associated with corrupt practices under the previous DMK and AIADMK governments could not be replaced overnight but assured party functionaries that Chief Minister Vijay would take strict action against corrupt officials within six months.
The report, citing people close to Arokiasamy, also reported: “However, nobody will touch even a rupee. That’s how the 1,200 crore that was earlier flowing into individual kitties are now going into the state exchequer in the Tasmac department alone. The 10 charged extra per bottle will also be controlled,” Jhon is learnt to have told TVK functionaries.
Why is the DMK demanding action?
According to The Indian Express, the DMK's organisation secretary, R S Bharathi, submitted a complaint to the Director General of Police on 30 June seeking the registration of an FIR over the alleged participation of Reddy and Arokiasamy in confidential government meetings.
Bharathi alleged possible offences under the Official Secrets Act and other laws, arguing that Vijay was bound by his oath of secrecy to protect confidential government proceedings.
The complaint was followed by questions from DMK MP P Wilson, who also sought clarification on the capacity in which the two men attended meetings involving confidential documents.
Can private individuals attend official meetings?
The TVK has maintained that both Reddy and Arokiasamy were authorised through government orders to attend critical meetings and therefore should not be treated as private individuals.
The DMK, however, has disputed that position and called on the government to make those orders public. As reported by The Indian Express, while the TVK says the authorisations exist, they have not been disclosed publicly.
How much influence do unelected advisers have?
The controversy extends beyond the two men named in the complaint.
Five individuals function as informal operators providing advice, political inputs and evaluations to the Chief Minister's advisory structure. The group includes a person once close to Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and related to Vishnu Reddy, journalists with no official government or party positions who are said to assist on transfer-related processes and administrative coordination, a former production controller and PRO trusted by Vijay, and a Left MP elected twice from the DMK alliance.
It also reported that several appointments from Vijay's professional circle have attracted attention. Jagadish Palaniswamy, Vijay's long-time manager, disclosed through an Instagram birthday post that he had become the Chief Minister's Private Secretary. K Venkata Narayana, chairman of the Bengaluru-based KVN Group and producer of Vijay's unreleased film Jana Nayagan, was appointed Tamil Nadu's Special Representative in New Delhi, while cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa was appointed head of the Tamil Nadu Government MGR Film and Television Institute.
(With inputs from The News Indian Express and Indian Express)