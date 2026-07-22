AIU Asks Universities To Counsel Students Against Exam Protests, Focus On Academics

AIU asks universities to counsel students against participating in protests
Advisory urges academic focus and faith in ongoing examination reforms
NEET protests continue; government ready for Parliament discussion, Nadda says
The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has issued an advisory to vice chancellors and directors of member universities, asking them to counsel students to remain focused on their academic pursuits and refrain from participating in protests over recent examination controversies, according to a letter issued by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to vice chancellors and directors of member universities.
The advisory, which was circulated to university leadership across the nation, emphasised "student focus, academic continuity, and faith in ongoing examination system reforms," according to a post on X by the President of the AIU.
The directive comes amid escalating tensions over nationwide student protests triggered by the NEET-UG paper leak and other examination irregularities. The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have entered their third day, with students demanding transparency and accountability in the conduct and evaluation of examinations.
The government has deployed 20 additional CRPF companies to strengthen security in the national capital in view of the protests, while both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Wednesday as opposition parties continued to protest police action against students.
Government Ready For Parliamentary Discussion
BJP President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday asserted that the Modi government is ready for a comprehensive discussion on the paper leak issue in Parliament, as he urged the opposition not to politicise student protests over the matter, according to an Outlook India report.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Nadda said the issue of paper leak is a matter of investigation, and the government will place answers on every point before the public. "The Modi government is a responsible and responsive government; we are ready to discuss all issues on the floor of Parliament," Nadda said, according to Outlook India.
The senior BJP leader told the Congress to play the role of a constructive opposition and asked it to join hands to find a solution to the paper leak issue. "Student protests over paper leak should not be politicised," Nadda said, adding that the government will respond to the letter written by activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast over the NEET paper leak issue.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to initiate suo motu proceedings over allegations of police excesses during the July 20 crackdown on student protesters participating in the CJP Parliament march, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant orally remarking: "Don't waste our time. We don't want to watch any videos."
AIU Advisory And Institutional Response
The AIU's advisory is seen as a pre-emptive measure to prevent further disruptions to the academic calendar, which has already been affected by the pandemic and subsequent disruptions. The advisory urges university administrations to engage with students and address their grievances through institutional mechanisms rather than through protests, encouraging institutions to counsel students on the importance of maintaining academic discipline and focusing on their studies.
"The association has appealed to university leadership to ensure that students are not diverted from their academic responsibilities," the letter stated.
The AIU's advisory has been circulated to all member institutions, with the expectation that proactive counselling will help restore calm on campuses. The AIU also expressed confidence that the issues surrounding the examination system are being addressed at higher levels, urging students to have faith in the ongoing reforms.