Anurag Jain Takes Over As CEO Of NITI Aayog As Government Fills Leadership Vacancy

Anurag Jain appointed NITI Aayog CEO for two-year term
1989-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre assumes leadership
Fills vacancy after B.V.R. Subrahmanyam's extended tenure ended
The government has appointed senior bureaucrat Anurag Jain as the Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog, filling a leadership vacancy at the policy think tank months after the tenure of his predecessor concluded, according to an official order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.
Jain, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, will assume charge with effect from the date of his assumption of office, for an overall period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order stated. The appointment has been made on the same terms and conditions as were applicable to his predecessor.
The order, issued by Manisha Saxena, Secretary of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and Establishment Officer, has been circulated to all secretaries to the Government of India, chief secretaries of all states, and other senior officials, marking the formal transition of leadership at NITI Aayog.
Jain takes over the role following the departure of former CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, whose extended tenure ended earlier this year. The appointment brings a permanent chief back to the institution, which plays a central role in shaping the government's long-term policy framework and coordinating with states on development priorities.
The appointment comes at a time when the government is intensifying its focus on structural reforms and long-term planning. NITI Aayog, which serves as the government's premier policy think tank, is responsible for catalysing economic development and fostering cooperative federalism through the involvement of state governments in the policymaking process.
Jain, a senior bureaucrat with decades of experience spanning economic policy, infrastructure, finance and public administration, has served in key positions at both the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government. He now takes the helm of NITI Aayog at a crucial juncture, as the policy body is expected to play a central role in advancing the government's long-term economic roadmap.
The appointment follows a broader reconstitution of NITI Aayog earlier this year, which saw the appointment of Ashok Kumar Lahiri as Vice-Chairperson and the induction of new full-time members with backgrounds in health, biotechnology, and deep tech, signalling a stronger focus on science, technology, and health sectors.