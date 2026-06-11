NITI Aayog Meet: Ramadoss Urges TN CM to Press the Centre on Several Demands

"At the meeting several demands should be strongly raised on behalf of Tamil Nadu, which includes reassess the per-capita grant allocation method and instead allocate funds based on development indicators and each state’s contribution, increase central funding for the education sector, including the establishment of new schools, higher education institutions, research centers, and skill-development hubs and to announce a special funding package for upgrading public hospitals, medical colleges, district health centers, and medical infrastructure", Ramadoss said.