FDA's Tukaram Mundhe Warns Nobody Will Be Spared Amid Food Safety Crackdown

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has praised the crackdown on violations of food safety and hygiene norms, “What the FDA is doing is appreciable not only because they are doing their job right but also creating awareness about safe food and the discipline we need. The FDA is creating a window wherein the people also become demanding and probably the system improves. The only challenge with such initiatives is their sustainability. For that, we need systemic changes".