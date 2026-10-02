12 upcoming Chinese dramas bring fresh romance, mystery, fantasy, and historical stories to watchlists.
When I Meet the Moon and Chasing Dreams are among the titles drawing attention.
From new romances to elaborate historical worlds, the C-drama slate has plenty to explore.
Chinese dramas have been steadily finding a bigger audience outside China, thanks to streaming platforms making everything from sweeping historical romances to modern love stories easier to discover. The upcoming slate is particularly packed, with several long-awaited titles mixing familiar stars, elaborate worlds and stories that move well beyond conventional romance. Here are 12 upcoming Chinese dramas that deserve a place on your watchlist:
Upcoming Chinese Dramas in 2026 to keep an eye on:
1. When I Meet the Moon
Where to Watch: iQIYI.
Release: To be announced.
Lu Yu Xiao and Lin Yi headline this modern romance about Yun Li, a socially anxious postgraduate student who crosses paths with her former school crush, Fu Shize. Their relationship develops against the backdrop of ambition, personal growth and the distance that eventually comes between them.
2. Chasing Dreams
Where to Watch: WeTV.
Release: To be announced.
Zhang Jing Yi and Chen Zhe Yuan lead this historical romance as Princess Tilan and General Tang Qian Zi. After a palace coup changes her life, Tilan develops the ability to foresee the future and finds herself caught between political upheaval, war and a complicated royal alliance.
3. Love in Red Dust
Where to Watch: iQIYI and Viki.
Release: To be announced.
Wang Xing Yue and Xu Ruo Han play two people whose lives are connected by a tragedy that neither fully understands. Years after their families are destroyed by political intrigue, they find themselves working together while carrying secrets about the past.
4. Tigers Sniff the Rose
Where to Watch: WeTV.
Release: To be announced.
Meng Zi Yi stars as Mu Wan Yao, a princess who refuses to accept the life decided for her. She joins forces with Yan Shang, played by Li Yun Rui, as the pair navigate a turbulent era and attempt to shape a different future
5. Shadow Punisher
Where to Watch: iQIYI.
Release: To be announced.
Tian Xi Wei takes on dual roles in this historical drama, playing Wei Rao and Ah Chou, two women whose similar appearances change both their lives. Ah Chou unexpectedly enters a noble household as a bride and soon finds herself caught in a much bigger struggle.
6. The Days of Seclusion and Love
Where to Watch: iQIYI.
Release: To be announced.
Set across three kingdoms, the drama follows Prince Yin Gezhi, a man determined to escape a fate that appears to have already been written for him. His path eventually crosses with female general Guan Qing Yue, drawing both into a dangerous political game.
7. Yunchu's Vengeance
Where to Watch: iQIYI.
Release: To be announced.
Esther Yu plays Yun Chu, a woman who gives everything to her husband and his family before betrayal destroys her life. Given another chance, she returns with a very different approach, determined to change her fate without showing everyone what she is planning.
8. River of No Return
Where to Watch: iQIYI.
Release: To be announced.
Cheng Yi leads this historical adventure as Crown Prince Zhu Zhan Ji, who becomes caught in a dangerous pursuit while travelling towards Beijing. He is joined by a young constable, a female physician and a minor official as they race against time and their pursuers.
9. Light the Dark
Where to Watch: iQIYI.
Release: To be announced.
Jiang Xin and Chen Zhe Yuan play siblings whose family is torn apart by an explosion in the late 1990s. Years of deception and mistrust push them apart before they eventually join forces to uncover what really happened and confront the person responsible.
10. A Duet in Blue
Where to Watch: iQIYI.
Release: To be announced.
This fantasy drama plays with the idea of two versions of the same person meeting in an unexpected world. When two Wei Lans cross paths, their choices begin affecting each other's lives, turning a strange encounter into a much bigger journey.
11. Xiao Cheng Liang Fang
Where to Watch: iQIYI.
Release: October 21, 2026.
Xiao Zhan stars as Liu Zheng Liang, a talented doctor whose career takes a major setback and forces him to return home. At a modest local healthcare centre, he finds himself working with an unconventional team while trying to make the most of limited resources.
12. The Great Dreamer
Where to Watch: Mango TV.
Release: To be announced.
Shen Yue plays Xia Xia, a determined student who works part-time to fund her education after her family refuses to support her studies. She meets fellow student Xie Huai, who is dealing with his own struggles, and their initially difficult relationship gradually changes.
Why These Chinese Dramas Are Worth Watching
The appeal of this upcoming C-drama slate lies in its range. When I Meet the Moon offers a contemporary romance, while Chasing Dreams, Love in Red Dust and River of No Return lean into larger historical worlds. Meanwhile, Shadow Punisher and Light the Dark bring mystery and investigation into the mix.
There is also plenty for viewers who prefer revenge-driven stories and complicated female characters. Yunchu's Vengeance and Where the Mask Ends place women at the centre of stories about survival, identity and power, while Tigers Sniff the Rose takes a more political route.
With 12 upcoming Chinese dramas spanning romance, fantasy, mystery, historical drama and family stories, the C-drama landscape has plenty of variety heading into the next phase of 2026. Exact premiere dates can still change, so viewers should check the relevant streaming platform closer to release.