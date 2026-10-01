8 new K-dramas bring fresh romances, mysteries and unexpected twists this October.
Doctor X brings Kim Ji-won back in a very different medical drama.
100 Days of Deception puts Kim Yoo-jung at the centre of a dangerous mission.
October is shaping up to be a busy month for Korean drama fans. The new K-dramas releasing in October 2026 move well beyond the usual romance formula, with medical noir, historical espionage, supernatural mysteries and even a high-stakes cooking competition making their way to streaming platforms. There is still plenty of romance, but these shows are bringing very different stakes to the table.
New K-dramas to watch:
1. Between Steps
Where to watch: Disney+
Release date: October 5, 2026
Choo Young-Woo stars as Park Min-Jae, a promising swimmer whose career is cut short after an illness leaves him without his right leg. Forced to rethink his future, he turns towards robotics and eventually enters a PhD programme.
There, he meets Im Yoo-Jin, played by Kim So-Hyun, whose own plans for graduate school are thrown off course after an unexpected incident at university. The drama looks set to mix personal recovery with an academic setting and a romance that develops between two people forced to rethink what they thought their futures would look like.
2. Doctor X: Mafia in White
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 9, 2026
Kim Ji-won returns to television as Gye Soo-Jeong, a brilliant surgeon who has little interest in playing by the rules of hospital politics. She joins Guseo University Hospital through a doctor placement agency and soon finds herself at odds with its director, Bu Seung-Kwon, played by Son Hyun-Joo.
The series is a Korean remake of the popular Japanese medical drama Doctor X, which ran for seven seasons. Expect sharp hospital rivalries, difficult cases and a lead doctor who is not particularly interested in making friends.
3. Take Charge of My Heart
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 9, 2026
This one takes the classic chaebol romance into rather unusual territory. Baek Ho-Rang, played by Kim Young-Kwang, has wealth and privilege but is dependent on an artificial heart that is gradually losing its power.
His only hope is Na Bo-Bae, a drama writer played by Chae Soo-Bin who developed mysterious electrical abilities after being struck by lightning as a child. Their relationship could turn into something much more complicated when her strange ability becomes the one thing keeping him alive.
4. 100 Days of Deception
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 9, 2026
Set in 1930s Gyeongseong during the Japanese occupation of Korea, this period thriller follows Lee Ga-Gyeong, played by Kim Yoo-jung. A talented pickpocket, she dreams of making enough money to escape Korea.
Her plans change when an independence organisation recruits her for a dangerous assignment. She must pose as an interpreter trainee inside the Government-General of Choseon while helping the organisation target a Japanese official. With espionage, disguise and a historical setting at its centre, this could be one of the month's more intense watches.
5. Dead-End Job
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 9, 2026
Lee Jae-wook plays Byeon Hyeok-jun, a financially struggling man who comes across an unusual employment agency called Spyder Human Resource Centre. Its offer sounds almost too good to be true: part-time jobs paying 50 times the usual hourly rate.
There is, naturally, a catch. The jobs come with paranormal phenomena at the workplaces where Hyeok-jun is sent. What begins as a desperate attempt to make money soon becomes something much stranger.
6. Make Me Tingle
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 15, 2026
Nam Ji-Hyun plays Gong Yeon-Su, a marketer raised in a conservative family where dating and relationships come with plenty of traditional expectations. Her outlook begins to shift after she starts working for Dokgo Dal, played by Kim Jae-Young.
Dal is the open-minded CEO of a sex-toy startup, putting Yeon-Su in a workplace that is about as far removed from her upbringing as possible. The setup gives the drama plenty of room for comedy, romance and awkward clashes over how relationships should actually work.
7. Love in Disguise
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: October 19, 2026
Im Si-Wan plays Yoon Yi-Joon, heir to the powerful Taegang Group, who finds himself under suspicion after a murder takes place within the company. To protect himself and redirect attention, he hires a new personal secretary. The twist is that his new employee is actually Kang Jae-Hee, played by Seol In-Ah, a detective and former special forces member investigating the very murder that has put Yi-Joon under suspicion.
8. Final Table
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 24, 2026
The culinary world takes centre stage in Final Table, which brings chefs from around the world together for The Table: K-Chef 2026, a competition searching for Korea's finest chef.
Ahn Hyo-Seop plays Kang Han, an internationally acclaimed chef representing Familia. He is joined by Choi Song-Yi, played by Hong Hwa-Yeon, who works as the restaurant's floor manager and is also the daughter of its late founder. The competition setting should bring plenty of ambition and pressure, while the connection between the two characters gives the story another layer beyond the kitchen.
With eight new K-dramas arriving across Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar, October has something for almost every kind of viewer. Whether you prefer romance, mystery, period drama or something a little more unusual, there is plenty to keep your watchlist busy this month.