New K-Dramas In September 2026: The Scandal, Made in Korea 2, Dive Into You And More

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
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With new shows arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and Viki, the month has plenty of Korean dramas to keep on your watchlist.

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New K-Dramas In September 2026 Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • September brings 6 new Korean dramas across Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and Viki.

  • The Scandal and Made In Korea Season 2 bring star power to the month’s lineup.

  • Dive Into You adds a lighter fantasy twist to the September K-drama slate.

September 2026 has a strong line-up of K-dramas, with established stars returning alongside new stories across Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and Viki. From Hyun Bin's Made In Korea Season 2 to Son Ye-jin's The Scandal, the month covers crime, romance, comedy and fantasy. There is also room for body-swap chaos and a long-running daily drama.

K-Dramas September 2026:

1. Made In Korea Season 2

Where to Watch: Disney+ and Hulu

Release Date: September 9

Hyun Bin returns as Baek Ki-tae, who has climbed higher within the KCIA after the events of the first season. His growing power puts him directly against prosecutor Jang Geon-young, played by Jung Woo-sung. The six-episode thriller looks set to continue the series’ tense political battle with even higher stakes.

2. The Ordinary Jackpot

Where to Watch: Viki

Release Date: September 10

What happens when a lottery win is big enough to change your life but not quite enough to escape Seoul? Lee Joon-hyuk plays Gong Eun-tae, whose ₩1.3 billion windfall suddenly changes how his colleagues and bosses see him. The workplace drama could turn an ordinary office into a surprisingly awkward battleground.

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3. A Love Other Than Yours

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Release Date: September 12

Seo Kang-joon and Ahn Eun-jin lead this relationship drama as Namjung Ho and Lee Mi-do, a couple whose relationship becomes complicated when new romantic possibilities enter their lives. With a film director at its centre and several tangled relationships in the mix, this could be September's more emotionally messy watch.

4. Mission: Mompossible

Where to Watch: Viki

Release Date: September 28

This upcoming daily drama is easily the biggest commitment on the September slate, with a reported 120 episodes planned. Details remain limited, but its weekday format means viewers could have a new episode waiting almost every day.

5. The Scandal

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: September 18

Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Nana headline Netflix’s Joseon-era adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons. The story follows Lady Cho and Cho Won as their games of seduction and manipulation become increasingly difficult to control. With a glamorous period setting and morally complicated characters, this is one of the month's biggest new K-dramas.

6. Dive Into You

Dive Into You
Dive Into You Photo: IMDb
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Where to Watch: Viki

Release Date: September 28

Bona stars as Yun Ha-na, a famous actress who wakes up in the past after an accident and finds herself in her twin brother Yun Ha-ru's body. She sees the strange situation as a chance to change a tragedy involving her first love, while Ha-ru has to deal with the consequences of the body swap. The time-slip premise gives this new Korean series a mix of fantasy, romance and second chances.

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The September K-Drama Lineup Has Something For Everyone

From political thrillers and complicated romances to body swaps and a 120-episode daily series, the slate of K-dramas releasing in September 2026 is unusually varied. Netflix has The Scandal, Prime Video brings A Love Other Than Yours, and Hulu has Made In Korea Season 2, while Viki has several of the month's more unusual concepts. For viewers tracking upcoming K-dramas in 2026, September looks like a month worth keeping an eye on.

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