Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash's Film Crosses ₹200 Crore Mark In India

Toxic grossed over ₹280 crore mark worldwide in its first five days.
The film recorded a domestic net collection of ₹214.10 crore.
Yash's film trails Ram Charan's Peddi, which crossed ₹315 crore worldwide in five days.
Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is closing in on the ₹300 crore worldwide mark, but its box office pace has slowed sharply after a huge start. The film added ₹2 crore overseas on day 5, taking its overseas gross to ₹29.25 crore and its worldwide total to ₹285.20 crore in five days.
That leaves the gangster drama less than ₹15 crore away from the ₹300 crore milestone. In India, it earned ₹23 crore net on day 5 from 16,241 shows with 25.3% occupancy. Its five-day India net has now crossed ₹200 crore and stands at ₹214.10 crore.
Sunday collections slide
The first Sunday showed the slowdown clearly. Day 5 collections were down 8.5% from Saturday's ₹25.15 crore.
Occupancy, however, inched up. Yash's film recorded 25.3% occupancy on Sunday across 16,241 shows, against 24.3% on Saturday.
Show count has fallen much faster. It dropped from 24,579 shows on opening day to 16,241 by day 5, helping explain why the film's strong opening has not translated into the same pace over the weekend.
Box office comparisons
The five-day worldwide gross of ₹285.20 crore still puts Toxic among 2026's stronger box office performers. But it remains behind some of the year's biggest titles.
Ram Charan's Peddi had crossed ₹315 crore worldwide within its first five days. Toxic is also nearing RJ Balaji's Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, which finished its run at around ₹304 crore worldwide. Karuppu had been the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far. Farther ahead, Sunny Deol's Border 2 has crossed ₹450 crore worldwide in its lifetime run, while Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has delivered ₹1,813 crore worldwide.
Toxic opened with a massive ₹101.10 crore on day 1 and has declined steadily since then.
The mixed audience response may shape its second week. Sections of viewers have criticised the film's violent scenes and its treatment of female characters, and that could matter more now as word-of-mouth starts driving repeat and fresh footfalls.
Geetu Mohandas directed film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in supporting roles.
It hit the screens on August 26 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.