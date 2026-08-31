Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash's Film Crosses ₹200 Crore Mark In India

Ram Charan's Peddi had crossed ₹315 crore worldwide within its first five days. Toxic is also nearing RJ Balaji's Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, which finished its run at around ₹304 crore worldwide. Karuppu had been the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far. Farther ahead, Sunny Deol's Border 2 has crossed ₹450 crore worldwide in its lifetime run, while Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has delivered ₹1,813 crore worldwide.