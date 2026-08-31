Rajkumar Santoshi Rejects Shabana Azmi’s Claim That Batwara 1947 Failed Because Of Sunny Deol's Muslim Role

What Shabana Azmi said about Batwara 1947’s box office failure

In an interview with Zoom, Azmi said she was very surprised at the total box office disaster of Batwara 1947 because she is “surrounded by people who come and tell me they have loved the film. They tell me that they loved the message. A lot of them feel that it is very important to speak about humanity in today’s environment. On the other hand, people didn’t go to the theatre and the ones who did, they walked out with confused reactions.”