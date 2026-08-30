After Batwara 1947, Rajkumar Santoshi To Team Up With Sunny Deol For Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol are working on Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega.
The director clarified that it isn't a sequel to the 1996 film.
Deol will be seen in the same character from his previous film.
After Batwara 1947, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and actor Sunny Deol are collaborating again for the upcoming action drama, Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega. Deol will reprise the same character from his 1996's cult action film, Ghatak, which was also helmed by Santoshi.
Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol's next is Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega
Batwara 1947 marked their reunion after 30 years. Earlier, they also worked together Damini (1993), and Ghatak (1996).
In an interview with PTI, Santoshi said, "Sunny and I are working on a few stories, and soon we will make a formal announcement about it. The film has full-fledged action. It is called Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega. It is not a sequel. But it is the same character, like the character is from Banaras."
"The fans of Sunny will be happy as this new film has action, powerful dialogues and emotion. Besides this film, there are two to three more stories in the pipeline with Sunny. For instance, one movie features Sunny as a sardar in America, which is also an action-drama," the director added.
Ghatak follows the story of a righteous man , who is against a ruthless gangster. It also starred Meenakshi Seshadri, Danny Denzongpa and Amrish Puri, among others.
Santoshi denies directing Jaat 2
The director also clarified that he isn't directing Jaat 2, a sequel to Deol's 2025 action thriller film, directed by Gopichand Malineni.
"I said no for it because I don't believe in making sequels," Santoshi said.
Santoshi is working on a new film set in the world of his cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna (1994), which starred Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in the lead roles.
He also revealed the film is titled Ada Apni Apni, adding "it is a different story, but the genre, comedy, and adventure are the same. We didn't want to do a sequel as the story concludes with Andaz Apna Apna.
He also said that the announcement will be made soon, while talking about the film's casting.