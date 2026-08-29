Shabana Azmi Says Batwara 1947 Flopped Because Audiences Rejected Sunny Deol's Muslim Role

She insisted there's nothing politically incorrect about the film. Rather, the Indo-Pakistan relationship itself has turned too prickly as a subject in contemporary Hindi cinema. There are also peculiar misunderstandings happening now compounded by the communal logic overtaking the country. She underlined, "The problem is that you cannot touch the subject of Hindustan and Pakistan in this setup, which is very disappointing. This is a film which is politically not incorrect in any way. You can’t find fault with it. Sunny has done a very good job. It is very surprising and also contradictory that when I meet people, why are they praising the film so much?"