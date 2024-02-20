Often hailed as the "Perfectionist" of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, born in Mumbai in 1965, transcends Indian borders with his influential presence. The son of film producer Tahir Hussain and Zeenat Hussain, Aamir began his cinematic journey with a small role in "Yaadon Ki Baarat." His leading role debut in "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" established him as a prominent actor known for a selective approach, prioritizing quality over quantity. Aamir's meticulous script choices and immersive character preparation, reflected in physical transformations for films like "Dangal" and "Ghajini," showcase his dedication. Seamlessly transitioning between genres, from romantic dramas like "Dil" to socially relevant works like "Taare Zameen Par" and "Dangal," underscores his versatility. Aamir's filmography boasts successes like "Lagaan," an Academy Award nominee, and "PK," the highest-grossing Indian film upon release. His production company, Aamir Khan Productions, focuses on meaningful cinema addressing social issues. Continuously pushing boundaries and challenging norms, Aamir remains an inspirational figure in entertainment and beyond.