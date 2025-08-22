Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Can Cheteshwar Pujara Force His Way Back Into India’s Test Side?

Cheteshwar Pujara is likely to play for Saurashtra in the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season
With India struggling to find a reliable No. 3 in Tests, Pujara’s Ranji form could open doors for a national recall
Pujara scored 402 runs at an average of 40.2 in 2024-25 and has over 21,000 first-class runs
India’s veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has confirmed his availability for Saurashtra in the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. It came as a surprise for many cricket fans and experts who thought Pujara might be eyeing retirement now.
Notably, the right-handed batter has been seen commentating in a few tournaments and series, due to which it was speculated that he might announce his retirement very soon.
During the 2024-25 season, Pujara showed that there’s still a lot of cricket left in him, scoring 402 runs at a solid average of 40.2. Pujara’s inclusion in the Saurashtra squad would not only help him but the other players as well. There are a lot of young batters in the squad who will get to learn many things from the experienced batter.
India's No. 3 conundrum
With the Ranji Trophy comeback, there are speculations of him eyeing a comeback in the Indian national squad as well. India are currently facing a few concerns in their Test squad, particularly for the no. 3 batting position.
In the recently concluded five-match Test series between England and India (Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy), the Men in Blue tried Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair at no. 3; however, neither of them could make a notable impact at that position. This ongoing search for a stable No. 3 batter suggests the potential opportunity for Pujara to make a timely comeback.
Pujara’s domestic record
Cheteshwar Pujara is undoubtedly one of the greatest Test batters India have ever produced. And his stats in domestic cricket speak volumes about his talent. He has scored over 21,000 runs in 278 first-class matches at an average of 51.82. While talking about his List A career, he has scored 5,717 runs in 130 matches at an average of 57.01.
Pujara has been one of the most dedicated batters who has played for the Indian team. There was a phase when the right-handed batter was struggling a lot while playing in the overseas conditions, due to which he ended up losing his place in the squad.
To improve batting in overseas conditions, Pujara went on to play County cricket; however, he’s yet to be called back by the Indian team. With young players taking over, it's probably safe to say that it’s becoming pretty difficult for Pujara to make a comeback in India’s Test squad.