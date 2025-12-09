SBI Green Marathon Season 6 In Kolkata Features 5,000 Runners Advocating For Sustainability
Kolkata hosted the sixth season of the SBI Green Marathon on Sunday, drawing more than 5,000 participants to the NKDA Football Ground in New Town. The event, part of a nationwide series, brought together students, families, running clubs, and contingents from the Army and Defence Forces under the banner "Run for a Greener India". Flagged off by senior SBI officials, the marathon blended fitness with environmental awareness, featuring organic T‑shirts, plantable bibs, and reusable cloth bags. Black alkaline water stations and waste segregation drives were part of its eco‑conscious approach, highlighting the city's commitment to wellness and sustainability.
