SBI Green Marathon Season 6 In Kolkata Features 5,000 Runners Advocating For Sustainability

More than 5,000 runners taking part in the SBI Green Marathon Season 6 in Kolkata. | Photo credit: Special Arrangement

1/5 Senior SBI officials flag off the SBI Green Marathon Season 6 in Kolkata. | Photo credit: Special Arrangement





2/5 More than 5,000 runners taking part in the SBI Green Marathon Season 6 in Kolkata. | Photo credit: Special Arrangement





3/5 More than 5,000 runners taking part in the SBI Green Marathon Season 6 in Kolkata. | Photo credit: Special Arrangement





4/5 Winners of the SBI Green Marathon Season 6 with their prize money cheques. | Photo credit: Special Arrangement





5/5 More than 5,000 runners taking part in the SBI Green Marathon Season 6 in Kolkata. | Photo credit: Special Arrangement





