Year-Ender 2025: How Indian Women Rose To Occasion, Across Sports
The superlative performances of Indian women across sporting disciplines were a recurring theme in 2025. Time and again, while men's teams or players faltered, the women stepped up to make the nation proud. A big example of that was in cricket, where the men had a mixed year, but the women scripted an era-defining World Cup victory, while also clinching the Blind Women's T20 World Cup title. In chess, the 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh defeated veteran Koneru Humpy in an all-Indian FIDE Women's World Cup final to claim the title, and Vaishali Rameshbabu later won the Women's Grand Swiss for the second time in a row. In badminton, ace women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand successfully defended their Syed Modi International title in Lucknow, while the nation's women boxers claimed seven gold medals at the World Boxing Cup Finals.
