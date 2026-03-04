India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction Of IND Vs ENG

Summary of this article
India and England lock horns in the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup
The Men in Blue have an edge over the Three Lions in head-to-head
Suryakumar Yadav and co have 66% chances of winning this match
India enter the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England on March 5 with a mix of confidence and unfinished business. After a bumpy start that included a loss to South Africa, India bounced back emphatically, sealing their semifinal spot with a thrilling five-wicket win over West Indies, highlighted by a brilliant unbeaten 97 by Sanju Samson, the highest individual score by an Indian in a World Cup chase.
The hosts boast a strong middle order with Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya, backed by a potent bowling attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy. This blend of experience and firepower makes them favorites on home turf.
England, meanwhile, have clawed their way into the semifinals with a balanced and improving campaign. Led by captain Harry Brook, who already has a T20 World Cup century this tournament, England have been consistent in the Super Eights, defeating crucial opponents like New Zealand to secure their place.
All-round contributions from Will Jacks, Sam Curran and Rehan Ahmed have given England versatility, but they’ll need their top order to fire against India’s varied bowling attack. England’s ability to adapt to subcontinental conditions and handle pressure at Wankhede will be pivotal on the night.
Both teams also carry recent semi-final history into this clash, having faced off in the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup before, with England winning in 2022 and India in 2024, making this third consecutive semi-final showdown a high-stakes head-to-head that could tilt momentum toward the final.
With the loud Mumbai crowd backing India and England’s fearless approach under Brook, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter where execution under pressure could decide who moves on to contest the title
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Stats
Matches played: 29
India wins: 17
England wins: 12
Tied/No Result: 0
Head-To-Head Stats In ICC T20 World Cups
|Edition
|Venue
|Winner
|Margin
|2007
|Durban
|India
|18 runs
|2009
|London
|England
|3 runs
|2012
|Colombo
|India
|90 runs
|2022
|Adelaide
|England
|10 wickets
|2024
|Providence
|India
|68 runs
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Match Prediction
Defending Champions India enters the semi-finale as overwhelming favorites, with Google's win predictor giving them 66% chances of victory compared to 34% for Zimbabwe.
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj
England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood