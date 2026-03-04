India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction Of IND Vs ENG

India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the head-to-head record and match prediction of the upcoming 2nd Semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, and batting partner Sanju Samson touch gloves during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/ Bikas Das
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India and England lock horns in the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup

  • The Men in Blue have an edge over the Three Lions in head-to-head

  • Suryakumar Yadav and co have 66% chances of winning this match

India enter the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England on March 5 with a mix of confidence and unfinished business. After a bumpy start that included a loss to South Africa, India bounced back emphatically, sealing their semifinal spot with a thrilling five-wicket win over West Indies, highlighted by a brilliant unbeaten 97 by Sanju Samson, the highest individual score by an Indian in a World Cup chase.

The hosts boast a strong middle order with Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya, backed by a potent bowling attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy. This blend of experience and firepower makes them favorites on home turf.

England, meanwhile, have clawed their way into the semifinals with a balanced and improving campaign. Led by captain Harry Brook, who already has a T20 World Cup century this tournament, England have been consistent in the Super Eights, defeating crucial opponents like New Zealand to secure their place.

All-round contributions from Will Jacks, Sam Curran and Rehan Ahmed have given England versatility, but they’ll need their top order to fire against India’s varied bowling attack. England’s ability to adapt to subcontinental conditions and handle pressure at Wankhede will be pivotal on the night.

Related Content
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates with teammates after their victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against USA, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. - PTI
'Important To Listen': Captain SKY Reveals Team-Building Mantra Amid T20 World Cup Defence
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav trains ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. - PTI
'Team Goals Ahead Of Personal Milestones': Suryakumar Issues T20 World Cup Missive Ahead Of Namibia Clash
United States' Ali Khan, left, celebrates the wicket of India's Abhishek Sharma, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav's Unbeaten 84 Powers India To Opening Victory
Suryakumar Yadav will lead Team India in ICC T20 World Cup 2026. - BCCI/X
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When Is India's Opening Match And Against Whom? - All You Need To Know
Related Content

Also Check: India Vs England Live Streaming

Both teams also carry recent semi-final history into this clash, having faced off in the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup before, with England winning in 2022 and India in 2024, making this third consecutive semi-final showdown a high-stakes head-to-head that could tilt momentum toward the final.

With the loud Mumbai crowd backing India and England’s fearless approach under Brook, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter where execution under pressure could decide who moves on to contest the title

India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Stats

Matches played: 29

India wins: 17

England wins: 12

Tied/No Result: 0

Head-To-Head Stats In ICC T20 World Cups

EditionVenueWinnerMargin
2007DurbanIndia18 runs
2009LondonEngland3 runs
2012ColomboIndia90 runs
2022AdelaideEngland10 wickets
2024ProvidenceIndia68 runs

India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Match Prediction

Defending Champions India enters the semi-finale as overwhelming favorites, with Google's win predictor giving them 66% chances of victory compared to 34% for Zimbabwe.

Also Read: Will Sanju Samson Miss India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final?

India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Confirm Return To M. Chinnaswamy Stadium For IPL 2026 Home Matches

  2. Will Sanju Samson Miss India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final? Fans React To ICC Ban Reports

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 1st Semi-Final At Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs England Semi-Final Uncertainties: What Happens If IND V ENG T20 World Cup Knockout Match Gets Abandoned?

  5. War Cloud Looms Over Pakistan's Tour Of Bangladesh 2026 - Here's What We Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  5. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. War Anxiety Reverberates In Remote Kerala Villages: Fear-Mongering Adds To Tensions, Say Expats

  2. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

  3. Kolkata Airport Cancels 10 International Flights as West Asia Conflict Escalates

  4. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  5. Congress Shifts Gears In DMK Alliance Talks

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  3. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  4. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  5. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List