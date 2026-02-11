'Important To Listen': Captain SKY Reveals Team-Building Mantra Amid T20 World Cup Defence

Suryakumar Yadav highlights honesty and freedom of speech as crucial aspects of his leadership style
Ahead of India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Group A match against Namibia in Delhi, captain Suryakumar Yadav highlighted two crucial aspects of team building: "honesty and freedom of speech".
India started their title defence with a not-so-fluent outing against the United States of America (USA) in Mumbai. After a top-order collapse, the co-hosts needed a gem of an innings from Yadav to post 161/9, a below-par total at the venue but still enough to beat the Americans by 29 runs.
Next, India face Namibia in Delhi on Thursday, a prime-time fixture, likely to generate the usual brouhaha associated with any Men in Blue match. On paper, it's a lop-sided fixture between the history-chasing two-time champions and the Associate outfit from Africa.
Clubbed alongside bitter rivals Pakistan, and now with the marquee fixture going ahead as scheduled on February 15, India's immediate target is to win the group. The top two teams will qualify for the Super 8 stage. India and Pakistan, of course, are the favourites.
The tournament demands a sustained campaign. India boasts an ensemble cast, and they also have the home advantage. But like any other group of players, India are not immune to occasional collapses and can underperform unexpectedly -- as witnessed in the first half of the USA match.
That's the very nature of a team game. And Yadav is aware of the team's internal dynamics and the demands of a leader. Beyond tactical mastery and technical skill, a captain leading a world-beating team should also possess high emotional intelligence.
"Honesty and freedom of speech are essential to a team sport. It’s important to listen to other players, as they might have an insight that could be beneficial for the team," the skipper said while speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow the Blues’ program.
"Also, giving everyone the freedom to play their natural game, which has helped them reach this level, is key to maintaining a healthy team atmosphere."
Yadav, known for his 360-degree batting, has been part of the Indian T20 set-up for more than a decade. He was thrust into the leadership role, then the permanent captaincy. Under the 35-year-old, India have won 33 out of 43 matches at a win percentage exceeding 80 (seven defeats, two tied, and two no results).
"Looking at our win percentage over the last one or two years, which has been impressive, we must be doing something right," he added.
India Vs Namibia Squads
India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Washington Sundar.
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, and Jan Balt.
