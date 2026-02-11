'Important To Listen': Captain SKY Reveals Team-Building Mantra Amid T20 World Cup Defence

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates with teammates after their victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against USA, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates with teammates after their victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against USA, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: PTI