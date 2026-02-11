'Important To Listen': Captain SKY Reveals Team-Building Mantra Amid T20 World Cup Defence

Calling honesty and freedom of speech "essential to a team sport", India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said letting everyone play their natural game was key to maintaining a healthy team atmosphere

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Suryakumar Yadav Honesty Freedom Of Speech
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates with teammates after their victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against USA, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Suryakumar Yadav highlights honesty and freedom of speech as crucial aspects of his leadership style

  • Points out team's superior win percentage as evidence of things working well

  • India meet Namibia for their second T20 World Cup match on February 12

Ahead of India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Group A match against Namibia in Delhi, captain Suryakumar Yadav highlighted two crucial aspects of team building: "honesty and freedom of speech".

India started their title defence with a not-so-fluent outing against the United States of America (USA) in Mumbai. After a top-order collapse, the co-hosts needed a gem of an innings from Yadav to post 161/9, a below-par total at the venue but still enough to beat the Americans by 29 runs.

Next, India face Namibia in Delhi on Thursday, a prime-time fixture, likely to generate the usual brouhaha associated with any Men in Blue match. On paper, it's a lop-sided fixture between the history-chasing two-time champions and the Associate outfit from Africa.

Clubbed alongside bitter rivals Pakistan, and now with the marquee fixture going ahead as scheduled on February 15, India's immediate target is to win the group. The top two teams will qualify for the Super 8 stage. India and Pakistan, of course, are the favourites.

ALSO READ: 'Team Goals Ahead Of Personal Milestones'

The tournament demands a sustained campaign. India boasts an ensemble cast, and they also have the home advantage. But like any other group of players, India are not immune to occasional collapses and can underperform unexpectedly -- as witnessed in the first half of the USA match.

Related Content
Related Content

That's the very nature of a team game. And Yadav is aware of the team's internal dynamics and the demands of a leader. Beyond tactical mastery and technical skill, a captain leading a world-beating team should also possess high emotional intelligence.

"Honesty and freedom of speech are essential to a team sport. It’s important to listen to other players, as they might have an insight that could be beneficial for the team," the skipper said while speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow the Blues’ program.

"Also, giving everyone the freedom to play their natural game, which has helped them reach this level, is key to maintaining a healthy team atmosphere."

Yadav, known for his 360-degree batting, has been part of the Indian T20 set-up for more than a decade. He was thrust into the leadership role, then the permanent captaincy. Under the 35-year-old, India have won 33 out of 43 matches at a win percentage exceeding 80 (seven defeats, two tied, and two no results).

"Looking at our win percentage over the last one or two years, which has been impressive, we must be doing something right," he added.

India Vs Namibia Squads

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Washington Sundar.

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, and Jan Balt.

India Vs Namibia: Live Streaming Info

The India vs Namibia, Group A match will begin at 7PM local time. The T20 World Cup 2026 cricket matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network TV channels in India. All the matches can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

For global TV listing and complete telecast details, please click HERE.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Super Over Bonanza At T20 World Cup: Revisiting All Instances Of Tied Matches In Tournament's History

  2. Steve Smith Called Up As Cover In Australia’s World Cup Squad As Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Ireland Opener

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Bracewell Ruled Out Of Tournament With Calf Injury

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Fan Cleans Up Wankhede Stadium Stands, Picks Up Garbage After Match Ends - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assam CM Sarma's Deleted Video Row: How Polarisation Became Part of BJP's Election Playbook

  2. Hemant Soren’s Strategic Silence On Sarna Religion And Hindutva

  3. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  4. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  5. Ghooskhor Pandat Row: The Curious Case Of CBFC And Caste

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Over Half Of Bangladesh Polling Centres Marked ‘Risky’

  2. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  3. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  4. Khanna Names Six Men Who Were Redacted From Epstein Files

  5. Trump To Cut $1.5bn Public Health And Transport Grants To Four Democratic States

Latest Stories

  1. Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

  2. Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

  3. Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

  4. Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

  5. Pakistan Vs Germany Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: GER Clinch Commanding 5–2 Win Over PAK In Hobart

  6. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  7. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder