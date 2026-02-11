India Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

India head into their second match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as clear favourites. Namibia are one of the weaker sides in the group with not much International experience, and playing at their home under batting friendly conditions, odds are stacked massively against them. Prediction models heavily back India, giving them roughly a 99% win chance, compared to 3% for Namibia. India’s batting depth and spin options suit the surface, while Namibia will need an one of a kind performance to pull off an upset.