India Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

India take on Namibia on Thursday, February 12 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
India are coming out of a victory against USA, while Namibia lost against Netherlands
Check the match prediction and head-to-head win/loss record
India and Namibia clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match 18 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12, Thursday. India are currently at the second position in the Group A points table. Namibia are fourth.
Hosts India commenced their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a 29-run win against USA. It didn't come very smoothly as batting first India were down to 77/6. Captain Suryakumar Yadav's knock bailed them out and India were able to successfully defend it. They will take learnings from their opening game and will look to extend their winning run ahead of taking on Pakistan on February 15.
Delhi’s surface is expected to be batting friendly, offering good run-scoring opportunities coupled with short boundaries making it a lucrative venue for power-hitters across both sides. India have enjoyed success here in past T20Is and will aim to leverage home advantage to stay unbeaten in the competition.
Namibia, meanwhile, have started off their campaign with a loss their opening game against Netherlands. Jan Frylinck and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton produced a good performance with bat and provided hopes to Gerhard Erasmus' side, but they collapsed and eventually suffered a 7-wicket loss. To remain alive in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Namibia will need to win all their remaining games.
India Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Twenty20 Internationals Record
Total matches - 1
India Wins - 1
Namibia Wins - 10
No Results - 0
India Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
India head into their second match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as clear favourites. Namibia are one of the weaker sides in the group with not much International experience, and playing at their home under batting friendly conditions, odds are stacked massively against them. Prediction models heavily back India, giving them roughly a 99% win chance, compared to 3% for Namibia. India’s batting depth and spin options suit the surface, while Namibia will need an one of a kind performance to pull off an upset.