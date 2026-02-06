India A Vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Badoni And Co Seek To Sign Off Strongly

Ayush Badoni is leading the India A team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up games. Photo: X/BCCI

India A Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 16th and final warm-up match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, pitting India A against Namibia at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on Friday (February 6). The Ayush Badoni-led Indian outfit defeated the United States by 38 runs earlier, and will aim to sign off with another strong performance against another Associate team. As for Gerhard Erasmus' side, they beat Scotland in their previous tune-up and seek to enter the tournament proper on an upbeat note. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND A vs NAM match.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Feb 2026, 04:09:19 pm IST India A Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Squads Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Malan Kruger, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Willem Myburgh India A: Priyansh Arya, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Ayush Badoni (c), Riyan Parag, Naman Dhir, Urvil Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Gurjapneet Singh, Manav Suthar