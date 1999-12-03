Ayush Badoni, an Indian cricketer born on December 3, 1999, is a Right Hand Batsman and currently plays for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL. He made his T20 debut in 2021 for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In February 2022, he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants in the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League tournament. In March 2022, he played in the first match for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and scored 54 runs.

His journey in cricket began to garner attention from the young age of 14, making waves in junior cricket circuits. His standout performances, notably in the U-19 Asia Cup, underscored his potential as a future cricket star. However, a temporary disappearance from the cricket scene led to him missing out on opportunities such as the U19 World Cup.

However, it was his performance against the Sri Lankan U-19 team on April 18, 2024, at the Lucknow T20 Stadium that truly solidified his reputation as a rising cricket talent. In the 4-day match, Badoni showcased his bowling prowess by scalping four wickets for a mere 24 runs in 9.3 overs, highlighting his effectiveness with the ball.

In the Youth ODI, he has played 7 matches/5 Innings and scored 181 runs with a Avg of 45.25 and the highest score of 65 runs.

In the Youth Tests, he has played only 2 matches and scored total of 186 runs with the highest score being 185 in a single match.