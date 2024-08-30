Cricket

DPL 2024: Krish Yadav's Ton Helps West Delhi Lions Beat South Delhi Superstarz By Four Runs

west delhi lions dpl 2024 deepak celebration X
West Delhi Lions players celebrating a wicket against South Delhi Superstarz. Photo: X | Delhi Premier League T20
West Delhi Lions pipped South Delhi Superstarz by four runs in the rain-affected match of the Delhi Premier League at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Krish Yadav struck 106 off 68 balls, guiding the Lions to 178 for five in the 20 overs.

The Superstarz began the chase on a blistering note but were left reeling at 123 for five in 15 overs and were four runs short as per the DLS score, when the play ended due to rain and owing the cut-off time.

For the Superstarz, Priyansh Arya (25 off nine balls) smacked 16 runs in the opening over, but Saurabh Deswal endured a golden duck after being dismissed by Saksham Gahlot in the next.

Ayush Badoni (30 off 7 balls) pummelled four sixes in the same over to take his team to 40 for two after the second over.

Badoni fell after having smashed a total five sixes, whereas the Superstarz managed 70 runs in the powerplay, post which they lost a couple of more wickets quickly.

Sumit Mathur and Vision Panchal took South Delhi to 123/5 but rain intervened proceedings after the 15th over.

Anuj Rawat and Sujal Singh. - Delhi Premier League
Delhi Premier League: 241-0! Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh Stitch 2nd Highest T20 Opening Stand

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Earlier, the Lions' openers Ankit Kumar (28) and Yadav amassed 61 runs in the powerplay before the former fell prey to Digvesh Rathi in the ninth over.

Yadav brought up his half-century in 41 deliveries.

The Lions were poised for a big total after being in a comfortable position at 120 for one.

But South Delhi struck twice with Hritik Shokeen (16 off 18) falling in the 16th over at 141 for two, whereas Yadav brought up his ton in 62 deliveries in the 18th over.

Brief scores: West Delhi Lions 178/5 in 20 overs (Krish Yadav 106, Ankit Kumar 28; Raghav Singh 2/33) beat South Delhi Superstarz 123-5 in 15 overs (Ayush Badoni 30; Deepak Punia 1/8) by 4 runs via D/L method.

