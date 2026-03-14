Pakistan's National Selectors Push PCB To Scale Back Mike Hesson’s Authority Post World Cup Exit

Pakistan's senior selector Aaqib Javed addressed a press conference in Lahore with another selectors where he reveals that they advised the PCB to reduce Mike Hesson's role in selection matters

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Pakistan chief selector Aaqib Javed addresses press conference in Lahore along with other national selectors Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
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Summary of this article

  • Pakistan national selectors including Aaqib Javed, Sarfaraz Khan, Misbah ul Haq and Asad Shafiq held a press conference in Lahore

  • Aaqib Javed revealed that the selectors advised the PCB to reduce head coach Mike Hesson's authority in selection matters

  • Pakistan are currently playing a three-match ODI series in Bangladesh

Pakistan's national selectors are not happy with the absolute authority given to the white-ball head coach Mike Hesson in the selection of players.

Selectors Aaqib Javed, Misbah ul Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq have addressed a media conference in Lahore on Saturday and made it clear they had asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to review the selection structure for the national side after the team returns home from Bangladesh.

"Once the team returns home we will sit down and discuss things with the coaches and captain and find a suitable selection system for the national team," Aaqib, the senior selector, said.

Aaqib, who is also director at the High Performance Centre, admitted that until Hesson took charge in May last year, the selectors used to be involved even in the selection of playing XI for away and home series.

He dismissed a query that perhaps Hesson had been pressurised to include and play Babar Azam and few other players during the recent T20 World Cup.

"The selectors give and gave a list of 21 players to the head coach and captain and they shortlisted 15 players and decide on the playing IX for each match," he said.

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Since Pakistan were knocked out of the T20 World Cup in the Super 8 stage, the media here has reported about tension between the selectors and Hesson and senior selector, Aleem Dar, also resigned soon after the tournament.

Though he didn't give any statement but media reports said he was unhappy at the absolute say Hesson had been given in selection of Pakistan players.

Aaqib said in the recent past the selectors used to be involved in even picking the playing XI after shortlisting 15 or 16 players for any series or tournament.

"The system changed in recent times but after the team returns home we will be reviewing it," he added.

He said the selectors believed that the captain was the most important person followed by the head coach and they should be supported and have authority but at the same time they must be able to discuss and explain to the selectors their future plans.

Aaqib, who has been involved with the PCB in different capacities and also worked as interim head coach for some months in 2024/25, also tried to defend the team's recent performances.

He blamed the rapid changes in the Pakistan cricket set-up of players, officials, selectors and coaches for the current problems and questioned whether this happened in any other cricket playing nation.

"As soon as we lose any match, series or don't do well in a tournament there is criticism from everywhere and calls for changes are made and there is a lack of tolerance and patience from critics and it has not helped Pakistan cricket," he said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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