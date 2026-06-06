Canada 0-0 Republic Of Ireland Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Both Sides Exchange Blows

Canada defender Derek Cornelius, left, warms up during the selection camp for Canada’s national soccer team, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C., ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament. AP Photo

Canada Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score Updates, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live score updates of the CAN vs IRL exhibition match at the Stade Saputo in Montreal, Canada on June 06, Saturday. Canada, managed by Jesse Marsch, enters the fixture looking to maintain their tactical identity despite the absence of the injured Alphonso Davies. In his stead, Marsch is expected to empower Tajon Buchanan to provide width and creative spark on the left flank, while Jonathan David remains the focal point of the attack, tasked with exploiting any lapses in the Irish defensive structure. On the opposite side, the Republic of Ireland, under the strategic direction of Heimir Hallgrímsson, remains a formidable defensive unit. Hallgrímsson will likely task captain Josh Cullen with anchoring the midfield, providing the necessary grit to disrupt Canada’s rhythm and transition the ball quickly to the front line. The Irish will rely on the aerial prowess and target-man capabilities of Evan Ferguson to challenge the Canadian center-backs during set-piece situations. With both managers emphasizing structural integrity and disciplined transitions, this match promises a tense battle between Canada's adaptability and Ireland's hallmark physical resilience. Follow play-by-play updates of the CAN vs IRL match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Jun 2026, 05:26:25 am IST Canada Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score, International Friendly: 10' |CAN 0-0 IRL| The match at Saputo Stadium has seen a flurry of activity in front of goal, with both Canada and the Republic of Ireland creating decent opportunities but failing to break the deadlock. Canada’s Tajon Buchanan provided the first real test of the match, forcing an agile save from Irish goalkeeper Mark Travers with a low, left-footed effort from outside the box following a tidy setup from Alistair Johnston. Canada continued to press, but Jonathan David couldn't find the target, sending his left-footed shot from the center of the box high and wide after connecting with a Liam Millar cross. Ireland has responded with intensity as the game opened up; Troy Parrott saw his long-range attempt blocked following a header from Conor Coventry, while Dawson Devoy later managed to carve out a chance from a difficult angle on the right, only to see his shot curl wide of the mark. Canada nearly capitalized on their own pressure when Liam Millar drove into the left side of the box, but his right-footed finish drifted just wide of the post. The score remains level as both sides continue to trade blows in an increasingly open contest

6 Jun 2026, 05:20:04 am IST Canada Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score, International Friendly: Kick-Off The international friendly between Canada and the Republic of Ireland is officially underway at Saputo Stadium in Montreal, marking a critical final test for the Canadian men's national team before they kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on home soil next week. As the match begins, head coach Jesse Marsch is looking to fine-tune his squad's tactical cohesion following a productive 2-0 victory against Uzbekistan, while Ireland, under the guidance of Heimir Hallgrímsson, aims to disrupt the hosts' rhythm with their trademark defensive discipline. With both teams competing in this final tune-up, the atmosphere in Montreal is electric as Canada looks to maintain its momentum and finalize its preparations for their opening Group B match against Bosnia and Herzegovina

6 Jun 2026, 04:56:01 am IST Canada Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score, International Friendly: IRL's Starting XI Mark Travers; Nathan Collins, James Abankwah, Jake O'Brien, Corrie Ndaba, Dawson Devoy, Conor Coventry, Seamus Coleman, Jaden Umeh, Chiedozie Ogbene, Troy Parrott.

6 Jun 2026, 04:56:01 am IST Canada Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score, International Friendly: CAN's Starting XI Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Luc de Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea, Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné, Liam Millar, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

6 Jun 2026, 04:54:18 am IST Canada Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score, International Friendly: CAN's Qualification Journey In FIFA World Cup Canada did not have to navigate the traditional, high-pressure qualification pathway for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As one of the three co-host nations—alongside the United States and Mexico—Canada was granted an automatic berth into the tournament. This decision was officially confirmed by FIFA on February 14, 2023, effectively bypassing the rigorous CONCACAF qualifying rounds that other teams in the region had to endure from September 2023 through early 2026. Because the team was exempt from the qualifying process, Canada’s preparation for the 2026 tournament took on a different focus. Instead of competing in formal qualifiers, the squad utilized international friendlies and regional tournaments to build chemistry and test tactical systems. This allowed head coach Jesse Marsch, who took the helm in May 2024, to experiment with his aggressive, high-pressing "Maplepressing" system and evaluate a wider pool of players without the constant threat of elimination. The time saved from the qualifying cycle was instrumental in developing the current squad's identity. By prioritizing competitive fixtures against top-tier global opponents and participating in events like the 2024 Copa América—where they reached the semi-finals—Canada was able to hone their tactical discipline and establish a consistent 4-4-2 formation. This strategic approach has allowed them to enter the 2026 World Cup not as a team that simply scraped through a qualification bracket, but as a squad that has spent years refining its physical and mental readiness for the world stage.

6 Jun 2026, 04:53:29 am IST Canada Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score, International Friendly: CAN In FIFA World Cup 2026 As co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Canada enters the tournament with significant momentum and high expectations. Under the leadership of head coach Jesse Marsch, who took charge in May 2024, the team has cultivated a distinct identity built on defensive discipline and an aggressive pressing style. Since a Concacaf Nations League semi-final defeat in March 2025, the squad has been remarkably consistent, losing only once in 15 matches, including notable performances against top-tier opponents like Colombia, Ecuador, and the USA. Marsch has implemented a consistent 4-4-2 formation that prioritizes punishing opponents through rapid transitions. This tactical approach is underpinned by a robust defensive structure, which kept nine clean sheets in the 13 matches leading up to the pre-tournament friendlies. While the team faces some fitness concerns regarding key players like Alphonso Davies and center-back Moïse Bombito, the depth of the squad—including the selfless contributions of players like Ali Ahmed and the stabilizing presence of midfielder Stephen Eustáquio—gives the coaching staff confidence heading into the group stage. Canada has been drawn into Group B and will enjoy the unique advantage of playing across the country, with matches hosted in Toronto and Vancouver. This logistical setup allows Canadian fans from coast to coast to rally behind their team throughout the group stage. Their campaign begins on June 12, 2026, against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium, followed by two matches at BC Place in Vancouver: a June 18 clash against Qatar and a June 24 fixture against Switzerland. As the nation prepares to host the world, the focus remains firmly on the team’s pursuit of their first-ever World Cup match victory. With a blend of tactical rigor, a high-energy work rate, and the passionate support of a diverse home crowd, Canada aims to translate their recent international success into a deep run in this historic tournament.

6 Jun 2026, 04:19:54 am IST Canada Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details The international friendly match between Canada and the Republic of Ireland is scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2026 (today). This fixture serves as Canada's final "tune-up" match before they begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign as co-hosts. Fixture: Canada vs. Republic of Ireland

Competition: International Friendly

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (00:30 Irish time on June 6)

Venue: Saputo Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Match Officials: Pablo Camacho (Referee); William Chow and Victor Ramirez (Assistant Referees); Josue Ugalde (Fourth Official)

Canada: TSN (TSN4/5), TSN.ca, and the TSN App (pre-game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET). It is also available on OneSoccer and RDS.

United States: FS2

Ireland: RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player