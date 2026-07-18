Ground Report: Anger, An Empty Stage And A Show Of Solidarity At Jantar Mantar After Wangchuk Was Taken Away

On the stage sits Danish Ali, JNU Students’ Union joint secretary, who has herself been on hunger strike for days and was hospitalised briefly last week after her blood sugar levels dropped dangerously low. She described the moment Wangchuk was taken away as sudden and forceful, with police moving in early and lifting him off the stage as protesters tried to resist. “We are here to finish what we started. We can’t leave this protest until the education minister resigns,” she said.