Japan's Parliament Enshrines Male-Only Succession For Shrinking Imperial Family

There was a government proposal in 2005 to allow female monarchs, but it was scrapped following Hisahito's birth. Naruhito's two male heirs are his 60-year-old brother, Crown Prince Akishino, who is only six years younger than the emperor and has reportedly said he would be too old to serve, and Hisahito, Akishino's 19-year-old son. Third in line is Naruhito's uncle, Prince Hitachi, who is 90.