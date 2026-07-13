Anupam Kher Says Dhurandhar's ₹1,000 Crore Run Is Answer To 'Propaganda' Critics

Anupam Kher told India Today he ignores propaganda allegations against his films.
Dhurandhar's reported ₹1,000 crore success was cited as his strongest counterargument.
The actor believes audiences reward emotion and storytelling over political labels.
Anupam Kher has dismissed allegations that his films are "propaganda", saying he no longer feels the need to respond to such criticism. In an exclusive interview with India Today, the veteran actor argued that Dhurandhar's reported ₹1,000 crore box office success is proof that audiences decide a film's fate, not labels attached to it by critics.
Anupam Kher on the 'propaganda' debate
Speaking to India Today, Anupam Kher said it no longer bothers him when people describe his films as propaganda. It was stated by the actor that those making such claims are often disconnected from the realities they criticise and that he does not take their opinions seriously.
Referring to The Kashmir Files and Dhurandhar, Kher argued that both films had faced similar accusations. He said the reported commercial performance of Dhurandhar had become the strongest reply to its critics, adding that when such films succeed, the narrative often shifts to questioning other aspects of their success.
'Audience decides what succeeds,' says Anupam Kher
Explaining his position further, Kher said in the interview that if propaganda alone guaranteed box office success, every film perceived to have an agenda would become a blockbuster. As an example, he pointed to Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi biopic, saying it did not become a major commercial success despite similar accusations being levelled against it.
The actor maintained that audiences ultimately respond to emotion, storytelling and conviction rather than political labels. According to him, if a formula for guaranteed success truly existed, every filmmaker would simply follow it.
On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in Shri Ram Bhoomi, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, alongside Ritwik Bhowmik and Amruta Khanvilkar. He also has Khosla Ka Khosla 2 in development. The release dates for both projects are yet to be announced.