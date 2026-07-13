Anupam Kher Breaks Silence After Ram Mandir Row: ‘I Don't Try To Please Everyone’

Anupam Kher defended his stance, saying he never tries to please everyone publicly.
Akhilesh Yadav criticised Kher's Ram Mandir donation theft remarks on social media.
Kher's upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi was announced as his 552nd project.
Anupam Kher has responded with a cryptic message after facing criticism over his remarks on the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft in Ayodhya. The actor shared a video on social media, saying he does not believe in pleasing everyone and that this allows him to speak fearlessly on issues he feels strongly about. His post comes amid continuing political reactions and online debate surrounding his earlier comments.
Anupam Kher shares cryptic message amid Ram Mandir row
In the video posted on X, Anupam Kher said that he is often asked how he manages to speak so openly without worrying about becoming unpopular. It was said by the actor that the reason is simple: he has never tried to please everyone.
According to Kher, trying to keep everybody happy is one of life's most difficult tasks. He added that once a person begins saying only what others want to hear, they risk losing their own identity. Instead, he said people should first strive to become their own favourite and focus on personal growth rather than public approval.
Akhilesh Yadav reacts to Anupam Kher's remarks
The fresh post follows criticism over Kher's comments during his visit to Ayodhya, where he described the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft as minor when compared to historical atrocities. His remarks drew sharp criticism from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Responding on X, Yadav argued that attention should be focused on those accused of theft rather than those highlighting the incident. Kher later said only a portion of his statement had been circulated, urging Yadav to consider his complete remarks before reacting.
Meanwhile, Kher is preparing for his upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. The project, announced in May, also stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Amruta Khanvilkar. While the first look has been unveiled, the makers are yet to announce its release date.