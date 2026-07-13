Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Trailer: Kay Kay Menon-Led Series Is About Humorous And Chaotic World Of A Dysfunctional School

Prime Video today unveiled the trailer for its upcoming series, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, which explores the themes of hope, resilience, and community. It's about a headmaster who wants to bring change despite everyday challenges and limited resources. Directed by Himank Gaur, the seven-episode comedy-drama is led by Kay Kay Menon. Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah round out the cast of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya.