Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Trailer: Kay Kay Menon-Led Series Is About Humorous And Chaotic World Of A Dysfunctional School

Prime Video has released the trailer for its upcoming Hindi comedy-drama series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya ahead of its July premiere.
The seven-episode series is directed by Himank Gaur.
Kay Kay Menon stars as Gyaneshwar Tripathi, an unconventional headmaster aiming to win a government-sponsored training programme in Cambridge.
Prime Video today unveiled the trailer for its upcoming series, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, which explores the themes of hope, resilience, and community. It's about a headmaster who wants to bring change despite everyday challenges and limited resources. Directed by Himank Gaur, the seven-episode comedy-drama is led by Kay Kay Menon. Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah round out the cast of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya.
Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya trailer
The trailer gives us glimpses of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, a school with flexible rules and personalities are larger than life. Gyaneshwar Tripathi, played by Menon, is a laid-back principal. His quick thinking and unconventional methods keep the school going through every twist and turn.
Gyaneshwar learns that the headmasters of the 10 Delhi schools with the best board results will win a government-sponsored training programme in Cambridge.
The plot follows Gyaneshwar who manages teachers, spirited students, overenthusiastic parents and unexpected situations to turn the school around.
Will Gyaneshwar be able to turn Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya into one of Delhi's best, or will the chaos get the better of him?
Watch the trailer here.
"Over the years, I have had the chance to play all kinds of characters—from intelligence officers and politicians to criminals—but I have never played a headmaster before," Menon said.
Menon described Gyaneshwar as relatable, flawed, sharp, intuitive and deeply human.
The actor also said that his role is different from his previous characters in Farzi, Bambai Meri Jaan and Citadel: Honey Bunny.
Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya release date
The comedy-drama is written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava. Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under Posham Pa Pictures have backed the project.
It will premiere on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles on July 24.