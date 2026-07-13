Nitesh Rane has questioned Aamir Khan's third marriage.
He called it an instance of love jihad.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt dated for a year before getting married earlier this month.
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane questioned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's third marriage, asking whether it should be viewed as an example of "love jihad". The BJP MLA also urged members of the Hindu community to think carefully before supporting such celebrities. "When celebrities take such decisions in their personal lives, Hindu society should think about it. It is my opinion. Who is the brand ambassador of love jihad? Is Aamir Khan not becoming one? Those Hindu youths who watch his movies should have considerate views before making such actors big," Rane told PTI in Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district, appealing to members of Hindu communities.
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"Hindu society should ponder over whether to watch such people's movies or not," he said, insisting that those who regard such personalities as celebrities ought to reappraise their views. Love jihad is a malignant term used by right wing outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to get women from other religions to convert to Islam through relationships and marriage. A few days ago, a member of Bajrang Dal in Bihar had burned effigies of the actor, alleging him of hurting Hindu sentiments.
Aamir Khan married wellness and beauty industry professional Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai's Bandra on July 5. The marriage is Khan's third. Khan was earlier married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002 and filmmaker Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021. The film superstar hasn't responded on Rane's comments. Neither does it appear he'll be remotely bothered to engage with such drivel. The actor also drew criticism from Hindu right-wing groups in 2015 after speaking about what he described as a growing surge of intolerance in the country.