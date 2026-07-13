Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane questioned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's third marriage, asking whether it should be viewed as an example of "love jihad". The BJP MLA also urged members of the Hindu community to think carefully before supporting such celebrities. "When celebrities take such decisions in their personal lives, Hindu society should think about it. It is my opinion. Who is the brand ambassador of love jihad? Is Aamir Khan not becoming one? Those Hindu youths who watch his movies should have considerate views before making such actors big," Rane told PTI in Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district, appealing to members of Hindu communities.