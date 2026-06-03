Aamir Khan To Marry Gauri Spratt In July? Here's What We Know

It's a July wedding for Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt.
The couple will reportedly get married on July 5.
It will be an intimate ceremony attended by their family and close friends.
Actor Aamir Khan, 61, is reportedly set to tie the knot again. Aamir, who has been in a relationship with Gauri Spratt, 47, for some time, will marry his girlfriend at a private ceremony on July 5, as per reports.
Aamir introduced Gauri to the media on the occasion of his 60th birthday last year.
Aamir Khan's wedding
As per a report in India Today, Aamir and Gauri will exchange wedding vows through a registered marriage, with only their families and close friends in attendance. The ceremony will be held at Aamir's residence.
“They are both in a secure place and only wanted to celebrate their bond. They have already started preparations for the wedding, which will be an intimate event attended by family and close friends,” a source informed.
Aamir or his team are yet to confirm the wedding.
Who will attend Aamir's wedding?
As it's not a big celebration, the guest list is restricted to only a few people. Though it is yet to be confirmed who will attend Aamir and Gauri's wedding, it is speculated that the actor's good friends Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan may be part of their special day.
Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children: Junaid and Ira. They were officially divorced in 2002 after being married for 16 years. He was later married to filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they divorced in 2021. They co-parent their son, Azad.
Who is Gauri Spratt?
Gauri Spratt, who originally hails from Bengaluru, is a mother to a seven-year-old son from a previous relationship.
According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied at Blue Mountain School and completed a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, at the University of the Arts London in 2004.
What Aamir said about rumours of wedding with Gauri
Earlier, when there was speculation about marriage, the Sitaare Zameen Par star, at that time, clarified that there were no immediate plans for a wedding. "Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along," he had said.