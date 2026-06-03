Aamir Khan To Marry Gauri Spratt In July? Here's What We Know

What Aamir said about rumours of wedding with Gauri

Earlier, when there was speculation about marriage, the Sitaare Zameen Par star, at that time, clarified that there were no immediate plans for a wedding. "Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along," he had said.