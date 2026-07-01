Ahead of Aamir Khan's Wedding, Brother Faissal Khan Apologises to Family And Reconciles After Public Feud

Faissal Khan publicly apologised to his brother Aamir Khan, mother Zeenat, sister Nikhat, and brother-in-law Santosh Hegde.
The apology comes just days before Aamir's wedding to Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026.
Faissal revealed that reading the Quran inspired him to take the first step toward mending broken family ties.
Faissal Khan has publicly apologised to his brother Aamir Khan, his mother Zeenat, his sister Nikhat and his brother-in-law Santosh Hegde. This comes months after he levelled serious allegations against them.
The apology arrives just days before Aamir is scheduled to marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, on July 5, 2026.
Faissal confessed his mistakes. In a chat with Ujjwal Trivedi, he conceded that targeting his relatives publicly was a massive blunder, representing his initial move toward peace.
Reconciliation And Spiritual Reflection
Reading the Quran inspired Faissal to reconnect with his family. He explained that the religious text motivated him to preserve his family bonds and prioritise peace over proving who was right.
Faissal said, "I want to first apologise to my mother. I want to apologise to Nikhat. I want to apologise to Santosh. I also apologise to Aamir. In anger and pain, I said many things that I should never have said."
He reached out to Nikhat first. She answered immediately, and he soon learned of their mother's longing for him during their long estrangement. Touched by her grief, he flew to Mumbai the following day to seek forgiveness in person.
His relatives embraced him warmly. His mother, Nikhat, Santosh and Aamir accepted his apology, resolving years of painful misunderstandings and ending their long dispute, Faissal said.
The Past Bitter Controversy
The reconciliation follows a bitter public clash. Speaking on a Pinkvilla podcast months ago, Faissal accused Aamir of keeping him locked inside their Mumbai residence for over twelve months. He also accused his relatives of fabricating claims about his mental health.
Faissal said, "Mujhe qaid kar ke rakha tha ghar mein ek saal (I was imprisoned at home for over a year) and they were saying I've got schizophrenia and I'm a mad person and I will harm society. JJ Hospital mein mujhe 20 din rakha gaya, test kiya gaya, general ward mein, mental logon ke saath (I was at JJ Hospital for 20 days, was tested in the general ward with 'mental' people)."
Aamir's family quickly issued a joint statement to address the allegations. The response, signed by Reena Dutta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Imran Khan and others, said that every decision concerning Faissal was made collectively in consultation with medical professionals.
Following the family's statement, Faissal severed ties completely. He announced his separation from the family and rejected the monthly allowance provided by his brother.
On the professional front, Faissal is currently working on multiple scripts. He began his acting career as a child artiste in the film Pyar Ka Mausam (1969) and later starred alongside Aamir in Mela (2000).