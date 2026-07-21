Operation Safed Sagar Trailer Launch: Siddharth Breaks Down, Reveals Why He Was Hesitant To Be Part Of The Series

Actors Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza and Prajakta Koli, among others, attended the trailer launch of Netflix's series Operation Safed Sagar.
Siddharth became emotional while speaking about Ajay Ahuja, the officer he plays in the series.
The actor also shared that he was initially hesitant to play the part.
Netflix unveiled the trailer for Operation Safed Sagar on Monday (July 20). Led by Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill, the epic military drama is inspired by an extraordinary chapter of the Indian Air Force's role during the 1999 Kargil War. The series brings to life the untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron.
The trailer launch event was held in Mumbai. Siddharth, Shergill and other cast members of the show attended the event. Several serving and retired Indian Air Force officers were also in attendance.
Siddharth broke down in tears while speaking about portraying a real-life Kargil War hero in Operation Safed Sagar, saying that he was initially scared of doing injustice to a martyr.
Siddharth turns emotional at Operation Safed Sagar trailer launch
Siddharth cried at the trailer launch of Operation Safed Sagar after late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja's wife, Alka Ahuja, thanked the makers for bringing her husband's story to the screen.
"For Operation Safed Sagar, I was initially hesitant to play the part because there is a way heroes are depicted, specifically our martyrs. They are not here to defend or accept the portrayal, so I find it difficult. It is easier to play a fictional character," Siddharth said at the event.
About Operation Safed Sagar
Directed by Oni Sen, created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, the series also stars Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi in significant roles.
Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil from Matchbox Shots LLP and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar from Feel Good Films have backed the project.
The story follows the Golden Arrows squadron, India’s Youngest Fighter Pilots, led by Wing Commander B.S. Dhanoa ‘Tony’ (Shergill) and seconded by Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja (Siddharth). Ahuja and his young officers, including Flying Officer R.S. Dhaliwal ‘Dhali’ (Verma), Flying Officer C.H. Bal Reddy ‘Baldy’ (Ahuja), Flight Lieutenant Jitendra Sangwan ‘Sangy’ (Raina) and Flying Officer Amit Gupta ‘Goofy’ (Bhasin), must navigate odds serving the nation.