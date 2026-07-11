Operation Safed Sagar Teaser: Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill Lead Military Drama Series On IAF's Golden Arrows Squadron

Netflix announced the global premiere of the military drama series Operation Safed Sagar.
The series is set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War and focuses on the Indian Air Force's Golden Arrows Squadron.
The ensemble cast includes Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, and Adil Hussain.
Netflix is coming up with yet another series of Kargil War heroes. It is titled Operation Safed Sagar. The makers on Saturday unveiled the teaser for the series, starring Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Mihir Ahuja and Abhay Verma. It will tell the untold story of the Indian Air Force's Golden Arrows Squadron.
About Operation Safed Sagar
The upcoming military drama series explores their challenging wartime operations as they defied impossible odds during the conflict.
The series focuses on the military personnel behind the historic operation. The narrative highlights their courage, sacrifice and spirit.
Netflix stated, "Operation Safed Sagar is a tribute to the men and women whose service, determination and unwavering sense of duty continue to inspire generations."
Watch the teaser here.
Cast and team
Oni Sen has directed the series, created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films have backed the project.
Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi round out the cast of Operation Safed Sagar.
Parmar and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films said, "What drew us to creating and producing Operation Safed Sagar was the opportunity to explore a world that very few people get to see from the inside, a world that opened up to us through our co-creator Kushal Srivastava's experience in the Indian Air Force."
"As we explored the lives of Air Force pilots, their families and the people around them, we realised that beyond the conflict and the mission, this was ultimately a story about friendship, sacrifice, leadership and impossible choices. Whether it was recreating this world across more than 100 locations, including filming at over 16,000 feet, or bringing together a large ensemble cast and extensive visual effects, our endeavour was always to balance scale with intimate human drama," he added.
Operation Safed Sagar release date
The show will premiere on Netflix globally on August 7, 2026.