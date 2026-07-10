Sterling Point Trailer: Megan Park’s Coming-Of-Age Series Is About The Reunion Of Two Long-Lost Sisters

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
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Watch the official trailer for Prime Video's new drama series Sterling Point, starring Ella Rubin, premiering globally on August 5 with music by Gracie Abrams.

Sterling Point trailer
Sterling Point trailer out Photo: Amazon Prime Video
Summary of this article

  • Prime Video has released the official trailer and new stills for its upcoming drama series, Sterling Point.

  • The eight-episode coming-of-age series premieres globally on August 5.

  • The trailer features singer Gracie Abrams's new single, "Look at My Life", ahead of her album release on July 17.

Prime Video unveiled the official trailer and new photos for its coming-of-age drama series, Sterling Point. The trailer features "Look at My Life", a new single from Gracie Abrams. It is from her upcoming album, Daughter from Hell, which will be released on July 17.

The series is about 17-year-old Annie Jacobson (played by Ella Rubin). Annie was raised in New York City with her twin brother (played by Keen Ruffalo) and her loving adoptive father (played by Jay Duplass).

Annie's life takes a turn when she inherits an island in Canada from her mysterious grandfather. She travels there and finds new friends, budding romances and untold family secrets.

She meets a new friend, Ramona (played by Amélie Hoeferle), who seems to be her sister. Both have contrasting personalities and have to share their grandfather’s cottage.

Ramona turns hostile towards Annie, who tells her that Ramona looks just like their mother. When Annied asks Ramona if she can hug her, the latter says “Absolutely not.”

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Watch the trailer here.

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Sterling Point cast and production details

Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye and Bo Bragason. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Mabel Strachan, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers and Missi Pyle are also part of the cast.

Canadian writer and director Megan Park has created the series and also serves as the director. She is also the co-showrunner and executive producer for the series.

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are also the executive producers under their Fake Empire banner. Dani Gorin and Tom Ackerley have executive produced it under LuckyChap.

Amazon MGM Studios, Fake Empire and LuckyChap have backed the drama series.

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The eight-episode show is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 5.

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