Murder 101 Trailer: Tennessee Students Reopen Redhead Murders Cold Case In Prime Video Docuseries

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The Murder 101 trailer introduces a gripping true-crime docuseries where a high school sociology class revisits the unsolved Redhead Murders, uncovering new clues and reigniting a decades-old investigation.

Murder 101
Murder 101 Trailer Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Murder 101 follows Tennessee students investigating the decades-old Redhead Murders case.

  • The three-part Prime Video docuseries premiered at Sundance's Nonfiction Pilot Showcase.

  • Teacher Alex Campbell guides students as they uncover overlooked clues and leads.

The Murder 101 trailer has arrived, offering an intriguing glimpse into a true-crime story where an ordinary classroom becomes the centre of an extraordinary investigation. The upcoming Prime Video docuseries follows a high school sociology class in Tennessee as they reopen one of the region's most haunting cold cases. What begins as an academic exercise soon transforms into a mission to uncover long-buried truths and seek justice for victims who had long been forgotten.

Murder 101 trailer explores the unsolved Redhead Murders

Set in the quiet town of Elizabethton, the three-part documentary series follows teacher Alex Campbell and his students as they investigate the notorious Redhead Murders. The unsolved killings once dominated headlines across the American South before gradually fading from public attention.

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The trailer reveals students poring over case files, connecting overlooked evidence and speaking to people linked to the decades-old mystery. As new leads emerge, the project evolves far beyond the classroom.

How a sociology class reignited a cold case

Directed by Stacey Lee, the series focuses not only on the investigation itself but also on the impact of empowering young people to engage with real-world issues.

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It was stated by Lee that the project explores what happens when students are encouraged to think critically and contribute to something larger than themselves. The director added that the influence of a great teacher extends beyond lessons and can transform the way young people view their own potential.

Murder 101 premiered its first episode earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival as part of the Nonfiction Pilot Showcase.

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Produced by KT Stustaceydios and Freshman Year, the series counts Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle and Stephanie Lydecker among its executive producers.

All three episodes of Murder 101 will begin streaming on Prime Video on July 13, 2026, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

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