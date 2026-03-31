Crime 101 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo-Starrer Heist Thriller

Crime 101 plot

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose string of heists along the 101 freeway has mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime, his path crosses that of a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads. Convinced he has found a pattern, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) is closing in, raising the stakes even higher. As the heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are faced with life-defining choices–and the realisation that there can be no turning back."