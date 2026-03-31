Crime 101 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo-Starrer Heist Thriller

Crime 101 OTT Release Date Update: Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo's heist thriller will premiere in April.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Crime 101 new trailer
Crime 101 new trailer launched Photo: Amazon Prime
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Amazon MGM Studios unveiled a new trailer for Crime 101.

  • The heist drama stars Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Monica Barbaro, among others.

  • Crime 101's OTT release date has been announced.

Amazon MGM Studios' Crime 101 is set for OTT release next month. On Monday (March 30), the makers unveiled a new trailer to announce the OTT release date of the heist thriller, starring Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Monica Barbaro, among others.

Adapted from Don Winslow’s acclaimed novella of the same name, the film is written and directed by Bart Layton. It was released in theatres on February 13, 2026. It is making its digital debut in less than two months of its theatrical release.

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When and where to watch Crime 101 online

Crime 101 will globally stream on Prime Video on April 1, 2026. The streamer sharing the trailer and OTT release date wrote in the caption, "He always has an exit. Crime 101, streaming on Prime Video April 1 (sic)."

Crime 101 also stars Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Nick Nolte in significant roles.

Crime 101 plot

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose string of heists along the 101 freeway has mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime, his path crosses that of a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads. Convinced he has found a pattern, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) is closing in, raising the stakes even higher. As the heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are faced with life-defining choices–and the realisation that there can be no turning back."

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The film has been produced by Working Title, RAW, and Wild State Production in association with The Story Factory.

Layton and Hemsworth have produced it with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Derrin Schlesinger, Dimitri Doganis, Shane Salerno, and Benjamin Grayson. Bergen Swanson, Sarah-Jane Wright, Amelia Granger, Joely Fether, and Peter Straughan have served as executive producers.

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