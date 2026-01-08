Steal Trailer: Sophie Turner Starrer Sets The Tone For A Tense, High-Stakes Heist Thriller

Steal trailer introduces a tense office-set heist.
Sophie Turner leads the cast as an ordinary worker under siege.
The six-episode thriller series blends psychological pressure with moral conflict.
Prime Video's The Steal trailer is out, giving audiences a first taste of the platform’s upcoming smart heist thriller. Led by Sophie Turner, the series centres on a high-pressure crime that unfolds in real time, turning a routine office day into a moral and psychological battleground. The trailer leans into tension rather than spectacle, setting up a story where control shifts rapidly and every choice comes at a cost.
Steal trailer out
Unlike traditional crime dramas that follow the criminals, Steal places its focus firmly on those caught in the middle. Turner plays Zara, an ordinary employee at a pension fund investment firm whose life is derailed when armed intruders take over the building. Forced to comply alongside her colleague Luke, played by Archie Madekwe, Zara must navigate fear, loyalty and survival as the situation spirals.
Watch the trailer here.
The trailer suggests a claustrophobic setting driven by urgency and moral ambiguity. Rather than relying solely on action, it highlights psychological pressure, sharp dialogue, and escalating stakes, positioning the series as a character-led thriller.
More about the series
Jacob Fortune-Lloyd appears as DCI Rhys, the investigator tasked with untangling the crime from the outside. His storyline introduces another layer of conflict, hinting at personal struggles that threaten to compromise the investigation. The interplay between the hostages, the perpetrators, and law enforcement gives the series a multi-perspective structure that builds tension from all sides.
Created and written by Sotiris Nikias, and directed by Sam Miller and Hettie MacDonald, Steal reflects Drama Republic’s reputation for grounded, high-quality storytelling. The trailer’s restrained tone and sharp pacing suggest a thriller more interested in consequences than gimmicks.
All six episodes of Steal will premiere on Prime Video on January 21, 2026.