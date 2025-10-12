Lurker Review | Alex Russell’s Wicked, Shifty Thriller Tests Limits Of Devotion

Matthew starts out as diffident and someone who Oliver’s cabal doesn’t think twice before summarily dismissing. He does what he’s ordered with glad, grateful obeisance. He quickly takes to heart words of Shai (Havana Rose Liu), one of Oliver’s constants. If he is to stick around, he must make himself useful to Oliver. It’s the unspoken cardinal rule of earning Oliver’s fickle company. So Matthew primes himself as the videographer. Russell shows spiky skill in men bulldozing one another, all to be secure in Oliver’s immediate group. To ensure one stays rooted as the loci of his wavering attention is to be on a treadmill of self-abnegation. Individual ego must be demolished at the feet of Oliver, who simply takes anyone for a ride. In a telling exchange with Matthew, Oliver insists he now has the power to choose his family, those he’d keep close, having come from askew roots. Oliver assembles and pulls apart his circle with equally callous impulsiveness. He assures they’re everything to him at one moment, only to promptly discard them once there’s the slightest of disagreement. It’s a constant losing game of shifting fancies. With him, things can disrupt and blow up any time. One’s disposability is forever in the air. Oliver iterates he’s the powerful one in the equation, with the means to do whatever he pleases. Getting to be around him is in itself the biggest privilege, granting unheralded social capital. But Matthew redraws these rules of engagement.