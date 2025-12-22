Outlook’s Picks: 5 Best International Performances Of 2025

A mother on the anvil of a breakdown, Rose Byrne’s Linda is a storm, untethered and unwilling to demand sympathies. Linda has to juggle work and being the primary caregiver of her daughter who has an unspecified illness. Byrne underpins and elevates the Mary Bronstein-directed film, hosing all its energy, rage and grief in a single, undiluted stream. An actor wholly allied with her role’s demands, she rejects any shred of vanity and commits wholly to delirious anxiety. Byrne is overwhelming and wrenching as Linda requests her therapist for clarity on what she can do. She’s as agonizing as stressful to watch. Byrne won the Silver Bear for her performance and has been sweeping most critics’ prizes. The Oscar race is mostly split between her and Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley.