Automagic Review | A Heady Nocturnal Encounter Drives Ashok Vish’s Potent Short Film

Automagic trembles into fleeting sensations, touch that electrifies, intimacy disruptive yet revelatory. A sense of borrowed time on the ride never disappears, yet we feel the breadth of an epic internal journey, the night rolling out for just and only the pair to revel in and chart without apology, fear or restriction. Simultaneously, time and the outside world appear to dissolve for the two. A transcendent moment captures when Madhu sparks and shifts something within Ratnakar. Wissam Hojeij’s music rains lush and ecstatic, the auto a dazzling little fantasy wedged between regular life. This swell of music seems supersized—quiet emotion but shivering with beauty. It transmutes the encounter into something transformative. It’s the kind of scene that mixes the mundane with something gorgeously elevated. The second time Vish rekindles the music, it does feel a tad too sanded in for effect than a natural sweep. However, Nikhil Pires’ camerawork bathes the film in such moody, mysterious and magical reds and neon it stays visually entrancing. The lensing breathes into a powerful, erotically laden sense of intimacy. Automagic is as pulsing and evocative in atmosphere as the turns of a relationship can gesture. Vish works with bare bones of an interaction and rings out all its tension, discomfort and appetite for adventure. Apparently, this short is the starting board for Vish’s debut feature, where this small journey will span out in its many awakenings and implications. As a precursor, Automagic is like a stunned little daze of a film.